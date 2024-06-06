Fronius has revealed plans to cut 350 jobs due to "persistently weak sales" from its solar energy division. The Austrian inverter manufacturer significantly expanded production and hired new employees in 2022 and 2023. From pv magazine Germany Fronius plans to cut 350 jobs, according to the Austria Press Agency (APA). The company will reportedly reduce its workforce, particularly at the Sattledt production site. It blamed the "current solar crisis" for its decision. By the end of 2023, Fronius had already reduced working hours and temporary workers. The company said at the time that it was "well ...

