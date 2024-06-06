A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Provides Update on Strategic Corporate Developments and Product Readiness

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AZ) ($AZ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, is pleased to provide an update on recent corporate developments and product readiness, including deployment plans for its flagship product, the Cust2Mate smart cart.

Mr. Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z, commented, "We are thrilled with the progress we have made in refining our corporate structure, advancing our product capabilities and positioning Cust2Mate as a leading solution in the smart retail space. These developments reflect our commitment to innovation, operational excellence and enhancing shareholder value. We look forward to accelerating our growth trajectory and bringing our revolutionary smart cart solutions to more markets around the world."

New Product Deployments

A2Z is excited to announce that Cart 3.0 is ready for deployment. This new version features a detachable control panel, overhauled software for seamless transition from 2.5 to 3.0 carts, reduced costs and weight of control panels, integration with a new generation security scale and continuous software improvement further enhancing the customer experience. The control panel kits are designed for a four-minute retrofit on existing carts, and the check-in and check-out units (charging stations) are ready to be installed.

The initial deployment of Cust2Mate 3.0 carts will commence across at least three chains on three continents, including Yochananof in Israel, Morton Williams in New York and Monoprix in France. Additionally, Cust2Mate 3.0 carts have been shipped to local partners in France, Romania, Central America, Thailand and Australia in anticipation of further deployments.

Product Development

A2Z continues to enhance its theft mitigation solutions and infrastructure, introducing new measures for anomaly detection and corresponding actions based on identified anomalies. The Company is developing AI-driven tools to improve weight discrepancy detection and reduce noise. These advancements enable A2Z and its clients to make informed product decisions, balancing theft mitigation with a frictionless user experience. Additionally, a generic POS gateway has been developed to streamline integration with new partners and customers.

Market Environment + Retail Media Opportunities

The market appetite for smart cart solutions has significantly increased, with almost all large chains actively seeking solutions to address their pain points. A2Z is in ongoing discussions with leading chains worldwide to integrate Cust2Mate smart carts into their stores. To expedite time to market, the Company has adopted a new fast-track onboarding process.

Retail Media is emerging as the fastest-growing digital marketing channel, offering significant revenue potential for retailers worldwide. The Cust2Mate 3.0 smart cart is positioned as a natural platform to bring Retail Media to physical stores, representing a potential game-changer in the industry. A2Z views retail media as a significant revenue generator and is in discussions with several retail media players to form mutually beneficial partnerships, further boosting market penetration and tapping into new advertising revenue streams.

Management System, Dashboards and Data Capabilities

The analytics and dashboard tools in A2Z's 360-management system have been revamped, with augmented dashboards for cart performance and store operations, and new dashboards for store managers to monitor store performance. Retail Media performance measurement and management tools have also been developed. A2Z's platform now supports integration with retailers and third-party BI and Data systems through newly developed APIs, and the data infrastructure has been overhauled to enhance structure, databases, queries, analyses and presentation.

Corporate Reorganization and Streamlining

In a strategic move to focus on its Smart Carts/Cust2Mate business, A2Z has streamlined its corporate structure. Mr. Gadi Graus has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of both A2Z and Cust2Mate. Under his leadership, the Company aims to scale operations across all facets, including sales, delivery and manufacturing, while pursuing larger deals and ensuring that investments enhance shareholder value. Additionally, the Board of Directors has been expanded with the appointment of Mr. Reeves D. Ambrecht as a director supporting global expansion through further strategic, corporate development, and capital endeavors.

Capital Raise

A2Z successfully raised an aggregate of $5,700,000 through the issuance of both restricted stock (approximately $2.4 million - to be fully expected to close by the end of June) and unrestricted stock (approximately $3.3 million). Certain directors and officers of the Company participated in the registered direct offering and the private placement, contributing $525,000. The net proceeds from this capital raise will be used primarily for the continued development and expansion of A2Z's existing business, including the fulfillment of contracted smart cart backlog orders, acceleration of the onboarding process for new clients and working capital purposes.

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The Company is transforming brick-and-mortar retail with innovative smart shopping cart solutions that digitize the in-store shopping experience. The proven-in-use, friendly, sensor rich, AI driven carts enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, minimize shrinkage, optimize retailers' operations and enable new business models. The smart carts streamline in-store shopping by enabling in-cart scanning and payment, allowing users to bypass checkout lines while alleviating labor shortages. Retailers can optimize merchandising, store layouts and promotions from data-driven insights, while shoppers get real-time information and personalized offers, turning a necessary chore into a fun and rewarding experience.

For more information on A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) ($AZ), please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

Company Contact Information:

Gadi Graus, CEO

Gadi.g@a2zas.com

+972-73-3700544

Investor Contacts:

Brett Maas, Managing Principal, Hayden IR, LLC

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com