MicroCap Rodeo: Guest Lunch Speaker Alan Sheriff from Catalyst Corporate Advisory: "Bringing Large Cap Perspective to the Microcap World"

Today the MicroCap Rodeo - Spring into Summer conference at 12 noon ET we will be hosting guest speaker Alan Sheriff from Catalyst Corporate Advisory: "Bringing Large Cap Perspective to the Microcap World"

You may register to hear the webcast here or register at the event website: https://www.microcaprodeo.com/signup

About Our Speaker: Alan Sheriff is a strategic and analytical senior business executive with a proven track record of executive leadership across the financial services industry. Mr. Sheriff currently serves as co-founder and Executive Chairman of Catalyst Corporate Advisory, and as Senior Advisor to the Corporate & Institutional Bank of PNC Financial Services Group, the fifth largest bank in the United States where he previously served as Vice Chairman until October 2023. Mr. Sheriff has more than forty years of comprehensive buy and sell-side finance experience spanning investment banking, capital raising, private and public equities, M&A and venture capital investing. Mr. Sheriff co-founded Solebury Capital in 2005 and served as its Co-Chief Executive Officer from 2005 until he retired in 2020. Under his guidance and leadership, Solebury Capital became the premier independent equity capital markets advisory firm, known for bringing deep product expertise, market knowledge and unbiased advice to its clients. Solebury Capital has worked on more than 1,100 equity transactions totaling more than ~$500 billion of IPO, follow-on, and block trade issuance, representing a higher market share than any investment bank. Mr. Sheriff personally provided capital markets counsel to financial sponsors such as Bain Capital, Ares Management, Apollo, KKR, American Securities, TH Lee, Freeman Spogli, TSG Consumer and many others. Mr. Sheriff has also worked directly with companies such as Nielsen, Dunkin Brands, Canada Goose, Bombardier Recreational Products, Aramark, Black Knight Financial, Floor & Decor, Revolve, Planet Fitness and Casper Sleep.

Mr. Sheriff also served as a co-founder of a successful SPAC franchise, Tailwind I, II, and International, where he raised over $1bn and was responsible for developing comprehensive financing structures for 3 prospective SPAC mergers, 2 of which successfully closed.

Prior to founding Solebury Capital, Mr. Sheriff held several senior-level positions at Credit Suisse First Boston, including serving as Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets for the Americas from 1999 to 2005. Mr. Sheriff also chaired Credit Suisse's Equity Valuation Committee from 1999 to 2005 and sat on the firm's Investment Banking Committee from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Sheriff began his career at Salomon Brothers Inc, where he worked from 1983-1992.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference: The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique, as they are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. For the "Spring into Summer Conference", it will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25 MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo

View the original press release on accesswire.com