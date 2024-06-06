Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Named Snowflake Telecom AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year 2024

The award recognizes Amdocs' innovative accomplishments and track record in driving AI Data Cloud adoption in the telecom industry

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has been named the 2024 Telecom AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

Amdocs was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, demonstrating a strong track record in driving telecom data cloud adoption through its industry expertise, services and solutions delivered alongside Snowflake. Amdocs provides SaaS-based data analytics solutions tailored for telecom common use cases using Snowflake's platform capabilities.

The award marks a key milestone in the strategic collaboration between Amdocs and Snowflake, further strengthening their partnership to facilitate seamless integration of data analytics solutions for communication service providers (CSPs).

"We are thrilled to be recognized as 'Telecom AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year' by Snowflake, which highlights our expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional services that enable our customers to provide outstanding experiences to billions of people around the world," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "As the foundation of service provider, AI & generative AI strategies, data readiness and cloud adoption has never been more important, and our collaboration with Snowflake brings SaaS-based data intelligence capabilities directly into their environment to ensure that customers can quickly and effectively execute on those strategies."

"Amdocs' recognition as Snowflake's Telecom AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year is a testament to the value they deliver to the AI Data Cloud ecosystem, and our shared mission of empowering organizations to unlock their data for business value," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing to build our partnership with Amdocs and are focused on the next generation of innovation."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024.

