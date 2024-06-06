Knorex Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity, Reinforcing AI-Driven Digital Marketing Solutions

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Knorex, a leader in advertising management and execution (AMX) technology, proudly announces its refreshed brand identity. This significant update marks a pivotal step in the company's journey, emphasizing its dedication to AI-driven solutions and commitment to excellence, expertise, and delivering tangible results for clients and partners.





The brand evolution highlights Knorex's focus on innovation and collaborative partnerships, solidifying its position as a premier partner in automation, efficiency, and efficacy in the AI era. This new identity underscores Knorex's mission: "simplifying digital marketing to accelerate business growth," equipping partners and clients with tools and expertise to thrive in an increasingly complex digital marketing landscape.

Wilson Chandra, President of Knorex, commented: "Businesses constantly seek growth opportunities, and digital marketing is becoming the engine for that growth. However, the challenges in digital marketing can be daunting. At Knorex, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients and partners navigate these challenges and achieve outstanding results. Our holistic approach, powered by cutting-edge digital marketing technology and dedicated customer support, ensures businesses can meet their growth objectives efficiently and effectively."

Chandra added, "We have transcended the role of a mere vendor to become a trusted partner for our clients. Our brand refresh reflects this evolution and our commitment to fostering quality, enduring relationships with our partners and clients."

The new brand identity features the iconic "Krest" mark, symbolizing the fusion of expertise and execution aimed at achieving excellence. It also signifies the collaboration between Knorex and its clients. The modern, enduring design of the new identity, coupled with a refreshed color palette, underscores Knorex's relentless drive for continuous innovation. This revamped brand will be visible across all key internal and external platforms, starting with the website and social media channels.

Knorex continues to excel in delivering state-of-the-art advertising technology solutions and unparalleled customer support. Its dedicated team of sales and customer success professionals works closely with partners and clients to understand their unique needs and goals, offering AI-driven solutions that enhance productivity and efficacy. The new Knorex brand identity is now live and can be explored on Knorex's website.

About Knorex

Founded in 2009, Knorex is a B2B technology company that provides programmatic advertising solutions to marketers. The Company's flagship cloud platform, Knorex XPO, is an AI-driven advertising management and execution (AMX) platform enabling marketers to connect in real-time with their desired audience worldwide through the industry's widest and deepest connectivity to leading digital ad channels, including social media, search, connected TVs/OTTs, video, audio, display, native, and digital out-of-home (DOOH), all in one place.

With its blend of AI-powered features and deep integration capabilities, XPO offers unparalleled automation to streamline overly complex workflows, intelligent optimization, and personalization across leading digital ad channels. Further, XPO centralizes siloed platform execution to consolidate fragmented data and reporting, creating a singular source of truth for rapid decision-making.

Knorex operates in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. Knorex Website.

