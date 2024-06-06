Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that it has engaged EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (EarthEx) to initiate its Advanced Geophysical Program over the California Lake and Wedge priority targets. In addition to the two (2) borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) surveys on CL-23-10-01 and WD-24-01 already announced, EarthEx will conduct a 1400-line-kilometer UAV drone block plan with 35-meter spacing for 3D magnetics and subsurface modeling. Once these two surveys are completed, EarthEx will initiate ground-based time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys over the Wedge Trend Targets 3, 4, and 7, California Lake East Trend Targets 6 and 8, and the California Lake West Trend Targets 10 and 11.





Figure 1: UAV Hi-Definition Drone Magnetics Flight Plan Grid Over Western Portfolio - BHEM Targets #1 & #10 in Black

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/211858_56ecf442e4d579e4_002full.jpg

EarthEx will conduct UAV 3D high-definition magnetics utilizing proprietary drone technology and processing algorithms for 3D subsurface modeling of the geologic units. The UAV drone is outfitted with redundant GPS and collision avoidance technology, providing precise and consistent data collection. With a 1400-line-kilometer flight block flown at a tight line spacing of 35-meters, the coverage will provide exceptional data for modeling over the larger regional trends and the more local, conductive targets. The UAV survey will be followed by ground-based TDEM surveys over priority late-time conductors previously defined by EarthEx. Continuing northwest from the Wedge, the TDEM grids will cover the Wedge Targets 3, 4, and 7, which were defined by EarthEx, and include the Tribag and West Wedge mineral occurrences, with the Tribag characterized by VMS mineralization at surface. EarthEx's proprietary systems will provide a high-definition 3D model with subsurface priority target definition, utilizing Maxwell Plate Modeling for priority drill targets at depth.





Figure 2: EarthEx Ground-Based Proposed EM Grids Over Portfolio High-Priority Targets Including BHEM Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/211858_56ecf442e4d579e4_003full.jpg

Daniel Card, P.Geo, RP.Geo, President of EarthEx Geophysical Solutions stated, "We are proud to be supporting Nine Mile Metals in this important advanced stage of exploration on what is becoming a very promising VMS project. This second advanced phase of modern geophysical prospecting marks an important milestone for this project's development. The application of modern electromagnetic techniques coupled with the litho-structural detail that will be revealed by the exMAG drone magnetics survey will yield a lot of valuable information to aid in the generation of high-quality drill targets. Our BHEM technical survey processing coupled with our UAV drone and ground-based EM survey will present Nine Mile Metals with the most advanced geophysical vectoring tools to advance the Wedge and California Lake projects to the next level of exploration and target definition. The Wedge Mine area is critical for the UAV drone structural definitions required to expand this mine deposit's footprint toward economic support. We look forward to next week's mobilization to the Bathurst Mining Camp."





Figure 3: UAV (Drone) and GPS Base Station

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/211858_56ecf442e4d579e4_004full.jpg

"With the weather now favorable, the exploration team can get back on the ground with EarthEx and refine our targeting along the Wedge trend and California Lake. This is a large, regional system defined by favorable geology, known mineral occurrences, and well-defined geophysical targets. The advanced geophysical programs being implemented by EarthEx will drive our targeting, not only at the Wedge Mine area but the entire Wedge and California Lake projects in totality. We have several well-defined trends and prior to additional drilling, a 3D HD-UAV magnetic survey will assist in interpreting the stratigraphy, faulting, and controls on the mineralization. Our phase 2 advanced geophysical models are essential to prioritize these targets and define the optimum drill pattern. Prioritizing our drill targets and the subsurface target zones is the immediate goal followed by an aggressive drill program," commented Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration & Director.

Nine Mile Metals is pleased to announce that the Company has received the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Grant for 2024, specifically to address priority targets to the northwest of the Wedge Mine site. Exploration plans include close-spaced UAV drone magnetics to assist in defining structural and stratigraphic boundaries followed by ground-based TDEM surveying and 3D plate modeling to identify future high-priority drill targets for the Phase 2 Wedge Drill Program. Nine Mile acknowledges the importance of this program in New Brunswick for all the junior exploration companies and prospectors, and thanks the NB DEM for its continued support.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) EarthEx will conduct a 1400-line-kilometer UAV drone block plan with 35-meter spacing for 3D magnetics and subsurface modeling, (b) EarthEx will initiate ground-based time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys over The Wedge Trend Targets 3,4, and 7, California Lake East Trend Targets 6 and 8, and the California Lake West Trend Targets 10 and 11, (c) EarthEx's proprietary systems will provide a high-definition 3D model with subsurface priority target definition, utilizing Maxwell Plate Modeling for priority drill targets at depth, (d) BHEM technical survey processing coupled with our UAV drone and ground-based EM survey will present Nine Mile Metals with the most advanced geophysical vectoring tools to advance The Wedge and California Lake projects to the next level of exploration and target definition, (e) the advanced geophysical programs being implemented by EarthEx will drive our targeting, not only at the Wedge Mine area but the entire Wedge & California Lake Projects in totality. We have several well-defined trends and prior to additional drilling, a 3D HD-UAV magnetic survey will assist in interpreting the stratigraphy, faulting and controls on the mineralization, (f) exploration plans include close spaced UAV (Drone) magnetics to assist in defining structural and stratigraphic boundaries followed by ground-based Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying and 3D plate modeling to identify future high priority drill targets for the Phase 2 Wedge Drill Program, and (g) EarthEx looks forward to next week's mobilization to the Bathurst Mining Camp. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

