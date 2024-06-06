Robust.AI will engage in the Forum's Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains

Robust.AI, the company transforming how robots collaborate with people, was selected as a distinguished Technology Pioneer within the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and poised to have a significant impact on business and society. As a member of the Innovator Communities, Robust.AI will engage in the Forum's Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Supply Chains and contribute to the Centre's goal of enabling more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive manufacturing ecosystems and supply chains.

"We're excited to welcome Robust.AI to the 2024 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "Robust.AI and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation to help our community solve some of the most pressing business and society challenges in the world. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's work to tackle these global issues."

Warehouse, logistics, and 3PL facilities are dynamic environments with frequent workflow changes based on a variety of factors such as shopping seasonality and product variety. Robust.AI's first Collaborative Mobile Robot, Carter, is autonomous when operators want it to be and collaborative when doing so can be even more productive. Carter works with and around people without changing the environment and optimizes workflows to increase the engagement and productivity of people.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. This prestigious award validates our commitment to innovation and leadership in the field of robotics," said Anthony Jules, CEO and co-founder of Robust.AI. "It also underscores the importance of true collaboration between robots and workers where human-robot collaboration is both more productive and more rewarding for workers. For too long, workers were deemed little more than robot obstacles. That needs to change, and we are on a mission to do just that."

More information on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found at wef.ch/techpioneers24.

About Robust.AI

Robust.AI is on a mission to make robots work for people. Combining robotics, AI, and human-centered design, Robust.AI offers Collaborative Mobile Robots that help warehouses and manufacturing facilities increase throughput and support dynamic workflows for material handling all with minimal setup requirements.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

About the Technology Pioneers

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators and Unicorns the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's centres, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

