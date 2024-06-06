New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - First Fence, a UK-based company known for its security and temporary fencing solutions, has recently added a new product called the ProFence® SR1 (A1) Security Fencing System to its lineup. This new system meets the strict standards of the Loss Prevention Standard (LPS) 1175, which is a quality mark given by the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB) and overseen by the Building Research Establishment (BRE).





Vinny Kotecha

This standard checks how well a product can resist break-in attempts, using a precise matrix of tools vs. time to determine the risk and prevention level, providing better security for users.

The ProFence® SR1 (A1) system has earned an A1 Security Rating, previously known as SR1, under the LPS 1175 standard by withstanding specific tools for at least 60 seconds during certification tests. This rating demonstrates the system's ability to delay unauthorized access, affording crucial time for activating security responses. Since the standard does not cover burying or climbing techniques, First Fence has developed products to counter these tactics.

In line with its certification, First Fence has launched the ProFence® SR1 system, underscoring its dedication to broadening its security offerings for homes and businesses alike. This versatile system is designed to suit a range of environments, from public spaces and healthcare centers to business locations. It offers a flexible security solution tailored to different settings' diverse needs.

Vinny Kotecha, founder of First Fence, states, "Identifying the escalating demand for heightened security measures, I founded First Fence on the principles of entrepreneurial drive and unwavering customer-centricity. Recognizing the necessity for a certified and dependable fencing solution, we've introduced the ProFence® SR1 system to meet this imperative need."

To support the rollout of the ProFence® SR1 system, First Fence leverages its substantial stock holdings and nationwide distribution network. This ensures a setup with a short lead time that is readily available and deliverable across the UK.

About First Fence:

First Fence Ltd, founded in 2010 and based in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire, is a UK fencing company. It offers a wide range of security and temporary fencing, safety barriers, and construction materials, available for both purchase and hire. With additional depots in Bristol, Tipton, Glasgow, Essex, and Nottingham, First Fence is known for its rapid service, competitive pricing, and versatile delivery options, including same-day, next-day, and immediate collections. The company boasts the largest stockholding across all fencing ranges.

Contact Information:

Website: https://firstfence.co.uk/

Phone: +44 1283 512111

Email: sales@firstfence.co.uk

Address: First Fence Ltd, Kiln Way, Swadlincote DE11 8EA, United Kingdom

