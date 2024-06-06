Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Defense and ADAC Announce Order of a new Challenger 650 Aircraft for Medevac Use

Bombardier Defense signs deal with German-based operator Aero-Dienst GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of ADAC SE, for a new Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft, which will be converted by the client for dedicated medevac use



MONTRÉAL, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense today announced that German automobile association, Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC SE), has placed an order for a Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft through its daughter company Aero-Dienst. The aircraft will be configured as a dedicated air ambulance for Aero-Dienst, ADAC's main aircraft operator, and is scheduled for delivery in 2026. The aircraft will be used to provide medical transportation to ADAC's customers around the world. With the signing of this agreement, Bombardier Defense continues to expand its footprint in Germany and on the European continent.

"Our Challenger aircraft are distinguished by their class-leading reliability, flexibility and versatility - characteristics that are necessary to respond quickly to emergencies and provide life-saving medical assistance," said Steve Patrick, Vice President, Bombardier Defense. "Bombardier has a long history of delivering medevac aircraft, so we are extremely honored that our Challenger 650 aircraft can contribute to the important work ADAC is doing to provide aid to their customers."

"The ambulance service of ADAC Versicherung AG, in cooperation with Aero-Dienst in Nuremberg, has been setting global standards in the field of patient repatriation for over 50 years. By investing in a new aircraft, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our ADAC members and policyholders with first-class services," said Sascha Petzold, Board of Management ADAC Versicherung AG. "Thanks to the Challenger 650's long range, we are able to serve our members worldwide with our own ADAC fleet. The acquisition of this new aircraft is another significant step in our strategy to modernize our fleet and continue to provide the highest level of service to our ADAC members and policyholders."

"Aero-Dienst, with its long-term expertise in ambulance service for our parent company ADAC SE, is very much looking forward to bring the Bombardier Challenger 650 into service under our AOC," said Dr. Oliver Kosing, one of the two managing directors of Aero-Dienst. "The Challenger 650 is the best aircraft available for our kind of ambulance operation as the performance fits perfectly to our flight profiles," he added, underlining the decision to opt for this type of aircraft. "Another important factor for Aero-Dienst is the availability of intensive care medical equipment at the highest level for transportation of up to four patients. Furthermore, the dimensions of the fuselage with its large diameter and standing height enables our med crew to provide the best possible care for patients during the flight."

This order demonstrates the key attributes of the Challenger 650 aircraft, such as its outstanding short-field performance and proven reliability, making it the ideal choice to be equipped for patient care. Bombardier's high-performing Challenger 650 aircraft offers the widest-in-class passenger door and has cabin space for up to four stretchers. Offering an exceptionally smooth ride, dispatch reliability of over 99.9% and an impressive range of 4,000 nm (7,408 km), the Challenger 650 aircraft not only provides passengers receiving medical care with added comfort, but its unique adaptability lends itself to optimal air ambulance configuration.

Bombardier Defense has dedicated in-house engineering and support teams with the ability to incorporate customer-requested modifications and provide comprehensive integration solutions with full certification capabilities across a full spectrum of civilian, military and hybrid operations. Recognized around the world for its diverse portfolio of proven and versatile specialized aircraft platforms, Bombardier combines decades of experience working with hundreds of special mission operators and renowned mission systems integrators.

About Aero-Dienst

Your Jet - Our Job - Since 1958

With a 65-year track record in maintaining, operating, selling and managing a wide range of business and ambulance aircraft, Aero-Dienst is considered one of the leading business aviation companies in Europe. By employing more than 330 aviation professionals who focus on precision, reliability and absolute customer satisfaction, Aero-Dienst has earned a worldwide reputation for excellence in best-value-for-money aviation services - customer-focused, transparent and fair.

Aero-Dienst has been organizing patient repatriation services for ADAC SE since 1975 and has been a wholly-owned subsidiary since 1998. Aero-Dienst's current ambulance fleet consists of two Dornier 328 jets and two Learjet 60XRs, which are used to transport up to 1,000 patients per year.

