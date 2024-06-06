Anzeige
WKN: A3D7A9 | ISIN: US08653C6012 | Ticker-Symbol: 2991
München
06.06.24
08:03 Uhr
1,870 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BEST INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEST INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.06.2024 12:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024:(2)

  • Revenue was RMB1,942.0 million (US$269.0 million), compared to RMB1,715.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue of BEST Freight and BEST Global.
  • Gross Profit was RMB55.2 million (US$7.6 million), compared to gross loss of RMB8.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased volume and further improvements of operating efficiency for both BEST Freight and BEST Global. Gross Profit Margin was 2.8% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to Gross Loss Margin of 0.5% in the same period of 2023.
  • Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB172.1 million (US$23.8 million), compared to RMB257.6 million in the first quarter of 2023; which represented approximately 33% improvement year over year. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations(3)(4) was RMB164.9 million (US$22.8 million), compared to RMB245.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Diluted loss per ADS(5) from continuing operations was RMB8.69 (US$1.20), compared to RMB12.38 in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS(3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB8.30 (US$1.15), compared to RMB11.77 in the first quarter of 2023.
  • EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB133.5 million (US$18.5 million), compared to negative RMB218.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB126.3 million (US$17.5 million), compared to negative RMB206.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

BEST Freight - BEST Freight recorded a revenue growth of 16.3% in the first quarter of 2024, year over year. Freight's gross margin was 3.4%, representing a 3.6 percentage points improvement from the same period of 2023 as we continued to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency.

BEST Supply Chain Management - BEST Supply Chain Management's revenue decreased by 6.6% in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of last year as we discontinued certain not-profitable key account customers.

BEST Global - In the first quarter of 2024, BEST Global continued its robust e-commerce growth. BEST Global's first quarter's revenue increased by 42.6% while its parcel volumes increased by 39.4% compared with the same quarter of 2023. In additional, for the first quarter of 2024, parcel volumes in Vietnam and Malaysia increased by 120.0% and 23.8%, respectively and total volume of the cross-border business increased by 256.4%; year over year.

Key Operational Metrics


Three Months Ended

% Change YOY


March 31,

2022


March 31,

2023


March 31,

2024


2023 vs
2022


2024 vs
2023






Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)

1,683


1,769

1,987


5.1 %


12.4 %

Supply Chain Management
Volume (Tonne in '000)

330


390


360


97.0 %


(7.7 %)

Global Parcel Volume in SEA
(in '000)

38,390


27,053


37,715


(29.5 %)


39.4 %












FINANCIAL RESULTS (7)

For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 - Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023


March 31, 2024



(In '000, except for %)

RMB

% of
Revenue


RMB

US$

% of
Revenue


% Change
 YOY

Freight

1,051,873

61.3 %


1,223,486

169,451

63.0 %


16.3 %

Supply Chain Management

440,254

25.7 %


411,009

56,924

21.2 %


(6.6 %)

Global

197,028

11.5 %


280,874

38,901

14.4 %


42.6 %

Others(8)

26,107

1.5 %


26,666

3,693

1.4 %


2.1 %

Total Revenue

1,715,262

100.0 %


1,942,035

268,969

100.0 %


13.2 %

  • Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,223.5 million (US$169.5 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,051.9 million in the same period of last year. Freight service revenue increased by 16.3% year over year, primarily due to increase in both volume and average selling price per tonne.
  • Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 6.6% year over year to RMB411.0 million (US$56.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB440.3 million in the same period of last year as we discontinued certain not-profitable key account customers.
  • Global Service Revenue increased by 42.6% year over year to RMB280.9 million (US$38.9 million) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB197.0 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to volume growth in Vietnam, Malaysia and cross-border business.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 - Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment




Three Months Ended


% of Revenue
Change

YOY


March 31, 2023


March 31, 2024


(In '000, except for %)

RMB

% of
Revenue


RMB

US$

% of
Revenue


Freight

(1,054,635)

100.3 %


(1,182,417)

(163,763)

96.6 %


(3.6 %)

Supply Chain Management

(404,350)

91.8 %


(383,345)

(53,093)

93.3 %


1.4 %

Global

(249,204)

126.5 %


(313,793)

(43,460)

111.7 %


(14.8 %)

Others

(15,538)

59.5 %


(7,256)

(1,004)

27.2 %


(32.3 %)

Total Cost of Revenue

(1,723,727)

100.5 %


(1,886,811)

(261,320)

97.2 %


(3.3 %)

  • Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,182.4 million (US$163.8 million), or 96.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The 3.6 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher volume and improved efficiency.
  • Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB383.3 million (US$53.1 million), or 93.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue of 91.8% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase of cost of revenue was mainly due to new business development with lower growth margin.
  • Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB313.8 million (US$43.5 million), or 111.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2024. The 14.8 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue due to increased parcel volume and operating efficiency.

Gross Profit was RMB55.2 million (US$7.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to gross loss of RMB8.5 million in the first quarter of 2023; Gross Margin was 2.8%, compared to negative 0.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB220.4 million (US$30.5 million), or 11.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB247.7 million, or 14.4% of revenue in the same quarter of 2023, as we continued to optimize our organizational structure.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB29.3 million (US$4.1 million), or 1.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB28.7 million, or 1.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB12.1 million in the same period of 2023. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.04 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.3 million (US$0.03 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB0.7 million (US$0.09 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB172.1 million (US$23.8 million), compared to RMB257.6 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB164.9 million (US$22.8 million), compared to RMB245.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB8.69 (US$1.20), compared to a loss of RMB12.38 in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB8.30 (US$1.15), compared to a loss of RMB11.77 in the first quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was negative RMB126.3 million (US$17.5 million), compared to negative RMB206.8 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was negative 6.5%, compared to negative 12.1% in the same period of 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2,095.8 million (US$290.3 million), compared to RMB3,171.8 million as of March 31, 2023. In July 2023, the Company repurchased approximately US$75 million (RMB542 million) aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in continuing operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB138.5 million (US$19.2 million), compared to RMB163.2 million of net cash used in continuing operating activities in the same period of 2023.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of May 17, 2024, the Company had approximately 401.9 million ordinary shares outstanding(9). Each American Depositary Share represents twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

As previously announced, effective from April 4, 2023, the Company changed the ratio of its American Depositary Shares to its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, from the original ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary share, to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

Effective as of September 25, 2023, the Company's board of directors terminated its previously announced share repurchase program, under which the Company could repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding American Depositary Shares over a 12-month period. Prior to the program's termination, the Company repurchased a total of 1,265,685 ADSs for a total amount paid of approximately US$3.3 million (excluding commissions) under the program.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and SEA. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management, cross-border and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient integrated supply chain management eco-system. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to compete effectively; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(In Thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2023

2024


RMB

RMB

US$

Revenue




Freight

1,051,873

1,223,486

169,451

Supply Chain Management

440,254

411,009

56,924

Global

197,028

280,874

38,901

Others

26,107

26,666

3,693

Total Revenue

1,715,262

1,942,035

268,969

Cost of Revenue




Freight

(1,054,635)

(1,182,417)

(163,763)

Supply Chain Management

(404,350)

(383,345)

(53,093)

Global

(249,204)

(313,793)

(43,460)

Others

(15,538)

(7,256)

(1,004)

Total Cost of Revenue

(1,723,727)

(1,886,811)

(261,320)

Gross (Loss)/Profit

(8,465)

55,224

7,649

Selling Expenses

(53,817)

(68,145)

(9,438)

General and Administrative Expenses

(193,890)

(152,225)

(21,083)

Research and Development Expenses

(28,697)

(29,284)

(4,056)

Other operating expense, net

(1,366)

(3,272)

(453)

Loss from Operations

(286,235)

(197,702)

(27,381)

Interest Income

21,678

15,688

2,173

Interest Expense

(17,621)

(12,445)

(1,724)

Foreign Exchange Gain/(loss)

14,724

(314)

(43)

Other Income

5,224

2,285

316

Other Expense

(651)

(1,875)

(260)

Gain on changes in the fair value of derivative assets/liabilities

5,392

22,365

3,098

Loss before Income Tax and Share of Net Loss of
Equity Investees

(257,489)

(171,998)

(23,821)

Income Tax Expense

(138)

(103)

(15)

Net Loss from continuing operations

(257,627)

(172,101)

(23,836)

Net (loss)/gain from discontinued operations

-

-

-

Net Loss

(257,627)

(172,101)

(23,836)

Net Loss from continuing operations attributable to

non-controlling interests

(13,428)

(11,169)

(1,547)

Net Loss attributable to BEST Inc.

(244,199)

(160,932)

(22,289)






Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)





As of December 31,2023

As of March 31, 2024


RMB


RMB

US$

Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents

425,976


232,923

32,259

Restricted Cash

1,008,318


1,349,705

186,932

Accounts and Notes Receivables

829,802


750,916

104,001

Inventories

7,794


8,116

1,124

Prepayments and Other Current Assets

674,100


757,848

104,961

Short-term Investments

35,888


61,749

8,552

Amounts Due from Related Parties

60,394


48,916

6,775

Lease Rental Receivables

47,925


25,234

3,495

Total Current Assets

3,090,197


3,235,407

448,099

Non-current Assets





Property and Equipment, Net

624,205


594,836

82,384

Intangible Assets, Net

93,173


91,196

12,631

Long-term Investments

156,859


156,859

21,725

Goodwill

54,135


54,135

7,498

Non-current Deposits

81,869


52,971

7,336

Other Non-current Assets

46,913


43,931

6,084

Restricted Cash

812,371


451,431

62,522

Lease Rental Receivables

314


-

-

Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets

1,293,526


1,216,540

168,488

Total non-current Assets

3,163,365


2,661,899

368,668

Total Assets

6,253,562


5,897,306

816,767

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current Liabilities





Long-term borrowings-current

721


55

8

Long-term Bank Loans-current

794,679


956,858

132,523

Convertible Senior Notes held by related parties

531,202


106,425

14,740

Convertible Senior Notes held by third parties

78


78

11

Short-term Bank Loans

401,755


459,400

63,626

Accounts and Notes Payable

1,640,864


1,483,687

205,488

Income Tax Payable

2,777


2,604

361

Customer Advances and Deposits and
Deferred Revenue

288,184


286,732

39,711

Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities

1,091,573


1,057,814

146,506

Financing Lease Liabilities

418


474

66

Operating Lease Liabilities

509,450


551,756

76,417

Amounts Due to Related Parties

1,119


1,196

166

Total Current Liabilities

5,262,820


4,907,079

679,623







Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)

(In Thousands)



As of December 31, 2023


As of March 31, 2024


RMB


RMB

US$

Non-current Liabilities





Convertible senior notes held by related parties

-


425,700

58,959

Operating Lease Liabilities

876,854


776,519

107,547

Financing Lease Liabilities

1,231


1,202

166

Other Non-current Liabilities

22,837


18,009

2,494

Long-term Bank Loans

159,729


133

18

Total Non-current Liabilities

1,060,651


1,221,563

169,184

Total Liabilities

6,323,471


6,128,642

848,807

Mezzanine Equity:





Convertible Non-controlling Interests

191,865


191,865

26,573

Total mezzanine equity

191,865


191,865

26,573

Shareholders' Deficit





Ordinary Shares

25,988


25,988

3,599

Treasury Shares

(23,853)


(23,853)

(3,304)

Additional Paid-In Capital

19,529,806


19,537,054

2,705,851

Accumulated Deficit

(19,749,262)


(19,910,194)

(2,757,530)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

119,169


122,595

16,979

BEST Inc. Shareholders' Deficit

(98,152)


(248,410)

(34,405)

Non-controlling Interests

(163,622)


(174,791)

(24,208)

Total Shareholders' Deficit

(261,774)


(423,201)

(58,613)

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and
Shareholders' Deficit

6,253,562


5,897,306

816,767

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2023


2024


RMB


RMB

US$

Net cash used in continuing operating activities

(163,187)


(138,518)

(19,185)

Net cash used in operating activities

(163,187)


(138,518)

(19,185)

Net cash generated from/ ( used in ) continuing i nvesting
a ctivities

683,000


(132,734)

(18,383)

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

683,000


(132,734)

(18,383)

Net cash generated from continuing financing activities

117,619


52,007

7,203

Net cash generated from financing activities

117,619


52,007

7,203

Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
Restricted Cash

(13,222)


6,639

919

Net increase/(decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents,
and Restricted Cash

624,210


(212,606)

(29,446)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
Beginning of Period

2,478,423


2,246,665

311,160

Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
End of Period

3,102,633


2,034,059

281,714

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 3 - Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(In RMB'000)

Freight

Supply Chain

Global

Others

Unallocated(10)

Total

Net Loss

(42,439)

(13,438)

(100,337)

(6,040)

(9,847)

(172,101)

Add







Depreciation & Amortization

18,243

8,602

10,921

54

3,902

41,722

Interest Expense

-

-

-

-

12,445

12,445

Income Tax Expense

-

-

-

103

-

103

Subtract







Interest Income

-

-

-

-

(15,688)

(15,688)

EBITDA

(24,196)

(4,836)

(89,416)

(5,883)

(9,188)

(133,519)

Add







Share-based

Compensation Expenses

1,271

696

265

6

5,010

7,248

Adjusted EBITDA

(22,925)

(4,140)

(89,151)

(5,877)

(4,178)

(126,271)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(1.87 %)

(1.01 %)

(31.74 %)

(22.04 %)

-

(6.50 %)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

(In RMB'000)

Freight

Supply Chain

Global

Others

Unallocated

Total

Net Loss

(80,238)

376

(111,867)

(20,362)

(45,536)

(257,627)

Add







Depreciation & Amortization

19,316

8,648

9,232

509

4,952

42,657

Interest Expense

-

-

-

-

17,621

17,621

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

-

-

(11)

149

-

138

Subtract







Interest Income

-

-

-

-

(21,678)

(21,678)

EBITDA

(60,922)

9,024

(102,646)

(19,704)

(44,641)

(218,889)

Add







Share-based

Compensation Expenses

1,852

788

650

20

8,783

12,093

Adjusted EBITDA

(59,070)

9,812

(101,996)

(19,684)

(35,858)

(206,796)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(5.62 %)

2.23 %

(51.77 %)

(75.40 %)

-

(12.06 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin for the periods indicated:

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin




Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

(In RMB'000)

Freight

Supply Chain

Global

Others

Unallocated(11)

Total

Net Loss

(42,439)

(13,438)

(100,337)

(6,040)

(9,847)

(172,101)

Add







Share-based

Compensation Expenses

1,271

696

265

6

5,010

7,248

Non-GAAP Net Loss

(41,168)

(12,742)

(100,072)

(6,034)

(4,837)

(164,853)

Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin

(3.36 %)

(3.10 %)

(35.63 %)

(22.63 %)

-

(8.49 %)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

(In RMB'000)

Freight

Supply Chain

Global

Others

Unallocated(12)

Total

Net Loss

(80,238)

376

(111,867)

(20,362)

(45,536)

(257,627)

Add







Share-based

Compensation Expenses

1,852

788

650

20

8,783

12,093

Non-GAAP Net Loss

(78,386)

1,164

(111,217)

(20,342)

(36,753)

(245,534)

Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin

(7.45 %)

0.26 %

(56.45 %)

(77.92 %)

-

(14.31 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:

Table 5 - Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS



Three Months Ended March 31,


2024

(In '000)

RMB

US$

Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

(160,932)

(22,289)

Add



Share-based Compensation Expenses

7,248

1,004

Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

(153,684)

(21,285)

Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares Outstanding During
the Quarter



Diluted

370,219,148

370,219,148

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

370,219,148

370,219,148

Diluted loss per ordinary share

(0.43)

(0.06)

Add



Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ordinary share

0.01

0.00

Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share

(0.42)

(0.06)




Diluted loss per ADS

(8.69)

(1.20)

Add



Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS

0.39

0.05

Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS

(8.30)

(1.15)

(1) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.


(2) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.


(3) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.


(4) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.


(5) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period.


(6) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.


(7) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.


(8) "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business units.


(9) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.


(10) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.


(11) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.


(12) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.


SOURCE BEST Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
