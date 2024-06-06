Cascale to Center Sustainability at Manufacturer Forum: Shanghai

Cascale's ongoing event series amplifies the voices of manufacturers around the globe; event to be held in collaboration with ISPO Shanghai

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Cascale (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition) will host Manufacturer Forum: Shanghai on June 28, part of an annual series of events designed to amplify the voices of manufacturers around the globe. Featuring targeted programming designed to address local challenges faced by manufacturers, the event will highlight solutions provided by Cascale's Higg Index suite of tools and growing list of impact initiatives. The event takes place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in collaboration with ISPO Shanghai, the unique, multi-segment summer trade show.

Following successful runs in Bangalore, Dhaka, and Shenzhen, Manufacturer Forum: Shanghai will further facilitate pre-competitive collaboration in order to share best practices and collectively address critical challenges. Keynote speakers include Colin Browne, the organization's newly-appointed CEO, and Scott Raskin, CEO of Worldly, Cascale's technology partner and event sponsor.

"China is a premiere production hub and manufacturers here are truly the architects of transformation," Browne said. "From combating climate change to delivering decent work for all and building a nature-positive future, manufacturers are critical to achieving our collective goals. It's a priority for me to foster collaboration with manufacturers around the world. Together, we will co-create solutions that will transform the consumer goods industry into one that gives back more than it takes to people and the planet."

"Many of Worldly's customers are manufacturers based in China, and I am looking forward to engaging with them at the Manufacturer Forum hosted by Cascale in Shanghai," said Scott Raskin, CEO of Worldly. "Manufacturers are crucial in driving social and environmental impacts. In partnership with Cascale, we will strengthen our collaboration with these manufacturing facilities, equipping them with advanced tools and insights to meet their sustainability objectives and fortify their relationships with their brand partners."

Reflecting "Catalyst for Change," the current theme of Cascale's Manufacturer Forum series, the Shanghai event reinforces the organization's commitment to support an open exchange between manufacturers and better understand their needs and ongoing challenges to jointly develop solutions.

Over 200 attendees are expected to attend the event, which brings together manufacturers with business leaders and critical stakeholders. Programming will cover a wide range of topics, including what manufacturers need to know about global policy, how strategic partnerships can drive industry change, the evolution of Higg FEM and verification processes, and the latest on decarbonization impacts. To aid goal and target-setting, there will also be dedicated training on setting Science-Based Targets for decarbonization, as part of an evolving and interactive program. Click here for more information and/or to register. Event sponsors currently include Worldly, Benchmarks, TÜV Rheinland, ESTS Global, and Stantec.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Spanning over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe, we are united by a singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index and a unified strategy for industry transformation.

