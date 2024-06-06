AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) ("Core Scientific" or the "Company"), one of the largest owners and operators of high-powered digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and hosting services in North America, today confirmed that it received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from CoreWeave on June 3, 2024 to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company on a fully diluted basis for $5.75 per share in cash. This unsolicited proposal immediately followed Core Scientific and CoreWeave entering into a series of 12-year contracts for Core Scientific to provide approximately 200 MW of infrastructure to host CoreWeave's high-performance compute ("HPC") services.

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, carefully reviewed the proposal. The Board has evaluated the Company's growth prospects and near- and long-term value creation potential, including in connection with both the previously announced CoreWeave agreements and the proposal. The Board determined that the CoreWeave proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Core Scientific continues to focus on capitalizing on its valuable portfolio of high-power digital infrastructure to expand its HPC hosting business, including through the execution of the recently announced contracted projects with CoreWeave. With greater than 300 MW of additional HPC capacity available, the Company is pursuing potential future transactions with CoreWeave or other HPC customers, while maintaining its strong bitcoin mining franchise. The Company believes that the predictable, recurring revenue from HPC hosting will balance the variability of its bitcoin mining business, while also producing steady cash flows that will strengthen Core Scientific's earnings power and provide greater financial strength and optionality.

Core Scientific shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Moelis & Company LLC is acting as financial advisor to Core Scientific. Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal advisor to Core Scientific.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific is one of the largest owners and operators of high-powered digital infrastructure for bitcoin mining and hosting services in North America. Transforming energy into high value compute with superior efficiency at scale, we employ our own large fleet of computers ("miners") to earn bitcoin for our own account and provide hosting services for large bitcoin mining and high-performance computing customers at our eight operational data centers in Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1) and Texas (3). We derive the majority of our revenue from earning bitcoin for our own account ("self-mining"). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com.

