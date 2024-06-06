France-based Iko is launching Iko Excel Solar, a lightweight PV solution for roofs that cannot withstand excessive loads. The 18. 3%-efficient module weighs approximately 2. 5 kg/m². From pv magazine France Iko, a French company specializing in the waterproofing of flat roofs, is expanding its PV offerings. The company, which operates two factories in Tourville-la-Rivière and Courchelettes, has launched new, lightweight, flexible adhesive PV modules alongside its framed solar panels. "With a weight of approximately 2. 5 kg/m², the Iko Excel Solar series is ideal for renovations of roof terraces ...

