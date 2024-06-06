Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024
PR Newswire
06.06.2024 14:16 Uhr
117 Leser
Yaber Technologies Co., Ltd: Yaber's Big Announcement: Brand-New Entertainment Projector Reveal on June 25

HONG KONG, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is gearing up for a monumental reveal on June 25, 2024. At 9:00 am (EST)/2:00 pm (GMT+1), audiences can tune in to witness the unveiling of Yaber's latest innovation: a cutting-edge portable projector set to redefine on-the-go entertainment.

Yaber to annouce brand-new entertainment projector on June 25, 2024

"Looks better, sounds perfect" isn't just a statement for us -- it's our guiding principle. Yaber has long been synonymous with pushing the boundaries of visual excellence and audio perfection. With a commitment to innovation and user-centric design, Yaber projectors seamlessly blend style and functionality, delivering immersive experiences anytime, anywhere.

Join us on June 25th as Yaber continues its legacy of innovation with the launch of this brand-new entertainment projector. Follow our Facebook account, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or visit our website for more updates. Stay tuned, mark your calendars, and get ready to embark on a new era of entertainment excellence!

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we're not just a brand; we're an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users' demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience.

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2432139/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yabers-big-announcement-brand-new-entertainment-projector-reveal-on-june-25-302166079.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
