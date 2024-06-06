Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation and Airborne Motorworks Announce Strategic Collaboration on Renewable Energy Technology

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC Pink:SDRC), a company specializing in mineral mining operations, and Airborne Motorworks Inc. (AMW), a leader in the design, integration, and production of electromagnetic propulsion and energy equipment, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic partnership. This collaboration focuses on the development and testing of innovative renewable energy technologies, specifically AMW's wind turbine technology within mining applications.

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC Pink: SDRC) is announcing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Sidney Resources Corporation (SDRC), a company involved in mineral mining operations, and Airborne Motorworks , Inc. (AMW), a company involved in the design, integration, and production of electromagnetic propulsion and industrial and energy equipment. This MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between the two parties, on a non-exclusive basis, for the development and testing of AMW's wind turbine technology in mining applications. AMW has been actively developing its energy production devices, including an innovative wind turbine design specifically for land-based microgrid applications in urban, suburban, and rural areas. These turbines prioritize high efficiency, reliability, low operational costs, a compact and low-profile design, and quiet operation. For all their new innovations, they choose to employ independent scientific and engineering specialists to verify their designs before starting mass production. Siemens Digital Industries Software provided the technology for Maya HTT to perform the simulations and analysis. The wind turbine successfully completed all evaluations and exceeded expectations in terms of delivery outcomes. AMW intends to conduct service trials for the AMW wind turbine in 2024, followed by production manufacturing in early 2025.

Goals and Objectives: Under the terms of the MOU, Sidney Resources Corporation and Airborne Motorworks will collaborate on:

Developing and testing AMW's wind turbine technology for land-based microgrid applications in mining environments.

Providing specialized guidance and assistance in developing air management systems for mining operations using AMW technology.

Evaluating prototype wind power generation systems in authentic environmental conditions.

Conducting real-world testing at Sidney Resources Corporation's project sites.

Key Features of AMW's Wind Turbine Technology:

High efficiency and reliability.

Low operational costs.

Compact and low-profile design.

Quiet operation.

Autonomous functionality, allowing decoupling from main grid power sources and enabling portability and flexible placement in diverse locations.

Executive Statements:

Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO of Airborne Motorworks, commented: "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable and efficient energy solutions for the mining industry. By integrating Airborne Motorworks' advanced wind turbine technology, we aim to enhance the environmental and operational performance of our mining sites."

Hugh McElroy, CEO of Sidney Resources Corporation, stated: "Both of our companies are dedicated to collaborating to find high efficiency clean energy solutions to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy. Our technology has been verified through third-party validation and found to deliver extraordinarily high energy conversion, far more efficient than traditional wind turbines while capable of being adapted to the needs of specific applications such as those of SDRC."

About Sidney Resources Corporation: Founded in 1896 and based in Warren, Idaho, Sidney Resources Corporation is a publicly traded company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is a pioneer in developing disruptive and transformative technology, utilizing commercial lasers to improve the efficiency of the mining industry while simultaneously reducing the negative impact on the environment. Sidney Resources Corporation is listed on the OTC markets under the symbol SDRC. More information can be found on the company website: http://sidneyresources.com/.

About Airborne Motorworks Inc.: Founded in 2018 and based in Spokane, Washington, Airborne Motorworks Inc. specializes in the development of advanced electromagnetic propulsion and industrial energy production technologies. The company focuses on creating high-efficiency renewable energy solutions that are compact, reliable, and suitable for urban, suburban, and rural applications. AMW's wind turbine technology has been validated by Maya HTT using Siemens Digital Industries Software simulation. More information can be found on the company website: https://airbornemotorworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sidney Resources Corporation and Airborne Motorworks undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

