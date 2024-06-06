Loop Industries, Inc.: Loop Industries to Attend 10th Annual ROTH London Conference Taking Place June 25-27th, 2024

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that Daniel Solomita, CEO, Fady Mansour, CFO, and Kevin O'Dowd, Head of Investor Relations, will be participating in the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference. This industry event is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, June 25th to Thursday, June 27th, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

During the conference, Loop Industries will engage in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. These discussions will focus on Loop's groundbreaking recycling technology and strategic initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability within the plastics industry. The company will highlight its efforts in creating a more sustainable environment and its role in advancing a circular economy.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

