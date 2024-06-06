Promobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion and Check Point Software Collaborate to Elevate Device Security

PUNE, India, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies, today, announced that Scalefusion - its unified endpoint management solution - has now entered into a strategic partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered platform security provider. This collaboration is set to redefine device security standards, offering enhanced protection and management capabilities for organizations of all sizes, across diverse industries.

With the influx of mobile devices in the workplace, the need for robust security solutions has never been more critical. Recognizing this need, Scalefusion and Check Point have joined forces, to deliver a comprehensive security suite that addresses the diverse challenges faced by enterprises.

Scalefusion UEM empowers organizations to efficiently manage and secure their fleet of mobile devices. By seamlessly integrating with Check Point Harmony Mobile, Scalefusion enhances its security offerings by leveraging Check Point's cutting-edge mobile threat detection capabilities.

The integration between Scalefusion and Check Point ensures a seamless user experience, enabling organizations to deploy and manage security measures effortlessly. With multiple security checkpoints, attack vectors for both Android and iOS devices will be covered via the Harmony mobile portal. IT teams can leverage quarantine groups to automatically remediate threats and also create custom policies for certain devices or device groups, by assessing their risk score. Through this partnership, organizations can expect a heightened security posture.

"We are excited to partner with Check Point and integrate their cutting-edge Harmony Mobile solution, to deliver best-in-class security solutions to our valued customers," said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion. "By combining our expertise in device management with Check Point's industry-leading MTD capabilities, we are aiming to help organizations protect their mobile workforce and data assets," he added.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ProMobi Technologies and their Scalefusion UEM solution, to deliver comprehensive mobile security to our valued customers," says Ofir Israel, VP of Threat Prevention at Check Point. "This partnership offers robust enterprise-level security solutions that safeguard mobile ecosystems and drive business growth."

Together, Scalefusion and Check Point are committed to helping organizations mitigate security risks, safeguard sensitive data, and ensure the integrity of their mobile infrastructure.

For more information about Scalefusion and Check Point Harmony Mobile's partnership, please visit https://scalefusion.com/mobile-threat-defense-mtd

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries, such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-and-check-point-software-collaborate-to-elevate-device-security-302166157.html