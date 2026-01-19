ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation for Unified Management Platform

PUNE, India, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, a leading Unified Management solution, is now Zebra validated.

This validation comes after Scalefusion's successful completion of Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program, earning validation for its platform with Zebra's range of thermal printers. This recognition confirms that Scalefusion has met Zebra's rigorous interoperability and performance benchmarks, ensuring customers can confidently deploy and manage Zebra devices within their enterprise environments.

Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program is designed to validate the compatibility of third-party solutions with Zebra's mobile computers, scanners, printers, and RFID technologies. By achieving this validation, Scalefusion demonstrates that its UEM platform works seamlessly with Zebra to deliver reliable, scalable, and secure management. Customers leveraging Zebra's printing solutions for mission-critical operations-such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare can now integrate them into Scalefusion's platform with the assurance of smooth performance and consistent results.

"Validation from Zebra underscores the strength of our platform and its ability to support customers operating in highly demanding environments," said Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion.

"Enterprises using Zebra printers for essential labeling, tracking, and workflow processes can now manage these devices through Scalefusion with confidence in performance, security, and compliance," he added.

The Scalefusion platform simplifies endpoint management by enabling IT administrators to remotely configure, monitor, and secure devices across diverse locations. It also enables businesses to remotely configure, monitor, and secure Zebra devices across diverse locations and offers Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) updates, playing a crucial role in keeping devices compliant with the latest releases and security standards. With Zebra validation, enterprises can extend this unified management to Zebra thermal printers, reducing operational overhead while maintaining consistent governance across fleets of devices.

Scalefusion is a proud member of Zebra Technologies' PartnerConnect program, joining a network of trusted partners committed to delivering integrated, high-performance solutions that empower businesses at the front line of operations.

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 10,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com

