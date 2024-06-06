tZERO Group Inc.: Quarter Launch Fund Commences a $147.25 Million Reg D Capital Raise Using the tZERO Securities Platform

The fund is managed by Quarter, a home financing platform that provides funding from platform participants directly to qualified homebuyers at a lower cost than a mortgage, enabling millions of buyers to afford homes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, is pleased to announce today the launch of the Quarter Launch Fund capital raise using the tZERO Securities platform.

Quarter is a home financing platform that provides funding from platform participants directly to qualified homebuyers at a lower cost than a mortgage - enabling many buyers to afford homes for the first time. Quarter is designed to enable home ownership for those who may not be able to access traditional mortgage financing given the high cost of these loans, including millions of our Gen Z and Millennial first-time buyers who have been locked out of a market that has been hitting historical unaffordability peaks in certain areas over the recent years. The Quarter Launch Fund expects to use the capital it raises to make investments in secured loans for the properties on the Quarter platform, providing it with interest income and a share of any upside in the real estate price when it is sold in the future. All investors in the Quarter Launch Fund will share in the net cash flow and appreciation returns provided by the Quarter Launch Fund's investments.

The leadership team of Quarter unites a diverse set of real estate, finance, and technology leaders and innovators who are committed to providing a new, superior model for homeownership. Early-stage investments into innovative technology-driven companies have historically been elusive and have a high barrier-to-entry, and the Quarter Launch Fund LLC capital raise using a transparent and self-directed platform operated by tZERO Securities, an SEC and FINRA regulated broker-dealer owned by tZERO Group, is a key step towards eliminating that high barrier-to-entry.

"We are delighted to launch Quarter Launch Fund's capital raise that will utilize the services provided by tZERO Securities, our broker-dealer subsidiary, and our technology services," states tZERO Group's CEO, David Goone. "The capital raise represents another step forward in the democratization of access to asset classes typically reserved to institutions and high net worth investors, with a product that also aims to tackle the major accessibility crisis with home ownership."

Shannon Diesch, CEO of Quarter, comments, "We at Quarter are thrilled to announce our capital raise in partnership with tZERO Securities. Our mission is to profoundly change people's lives by making homeownership more affordable and accessible, while simultaneously creating new opportunities for investors in owner-occupied residential real estate. The Quarter Launch Fund will enable us to make substantial progress in achieving this mission."

Investors can receive additional information on the offering on the Quarter investor site at https://invest.quarterhomes.com/.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. tZERO Securities is not making any recommendations in connection with this offering. Investors are encouraged to consult a professional adviser prior to making an investment to understand the economic, tax, legal or other consequences of investing. tZERO Securities is not offering to provide you any investment advice or any opinion with respect to the suitability of your investment in this offering.

About Quarter

Quarter is a platform that fractionalizes homes through a unique, patented model based on an equity investment instead of traditional mortgage debt, enabling people and entities to invest passively and efficiently in a new asset class of owner-occupied residential real estate. This disintermediated model of homeownership enables homeowners to significantly reduce closing costs and monthly payments, making home ownership accessible and affordable for millions who are currently shut out of the market.

About the Quarter Launch Fund

Unlike the Quarter platform, the Quarter Launch Fund is a closed-end fund open only to accredited investors. Once the $147.25M has been raised, the Quarter Launch Fund will run for a term of five years. Investors in the Quarter Launch Fund own membership interests in the Quarter Launch Fund and will receive the monthly cash flow generated from the securities issued by 509 Holdings LLC ("Tokens") through the Quarter Launch Fund's ownership of Tokens. Investors in the Quarter Launch Fund do not own any interest in Quarter Inc. and are making no direct investment on the Quarter platform. Unlike investing directly on the Quarter platform, where home appreciation will be distributed directly to Token holders on an annual basis, the appreciation accrued by the Quarter Launch Fund will be converted into monies to be distributed to the Investors based on the advent of the secondary market for Tokens (which currently does not exist).

Investor Notice

Investments in early-stage companies are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, and can be different from traditional markets. Investors in early-stage companies should be prepared to lose some or all of their investment. Investors should read all of the risks and disclosures prior to making any investment decisions. Offers to sell, or the solicitations of offers to buy any security can only be made through official offering documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. Investors should conduct their own due diligence, and are encouraged to consult with a financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that a diversified portfolio will enhance overall returns, outperform a non-diversified portfolio, or prevent loss.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

