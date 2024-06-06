KI Unveils Groundbreaking Innovations at NeoCon 2024

Join us June 10-12 in showroom 1181 to experience the power of design with unparalleled products, exclusive insights, and agile design solutions.

KI is excited to announce its participation in NeoCon 2024, the premier event for the commercial interior design industry. This year's showcase promises to captivate architects, interior designers, and industry professionals with innovative furniture solutions designed to transform modern environments. From June 10-12 at The Mart in Chicago, KI showroom 1181 will push the boundaries of design and functionality for workplaces, education spaces, healthcare facilities, and government centers.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at NeoCon 2024," said Angela Allen, Director of Product Marketing at KI. "Our new collections and designs reflect our commitment to providing versatile and functional furniture solutions that meet the dynamic needs of modern environments."

KI's showroom highlights how human-centered design influences individual experience and engagement. Thoughtfully curated spaces demonstrate how architects and designers can foster belonging, productivity, and well-being with the comprehensive portfolio of KI solutions.

"This year, we are focusing on creating spaces that balance individual focus and community interaction," added Jason Lazarz, A&D Manager at KI. "Our flexible designs enhance user productivity while supporting belonging and inclusion with solutions that easily adapt to the changing dynamics of modern spaces."

Showroom visitors will experience the perfect balance between individual focus areas ("me" spaces) and rapidly evolving community zones ("we" spaces). KI applied the concept of flow within spatial design, allowing individuals to find their place within a space at their own pace.

KI is unveiling several new products at NeoCon 2024, including:

Tributaire Table Collection : Inspired by the flow of water into tributaries, this comprehensive table collection combines visual elegance with functionality. Designer Shawn Barrett and KI Product Manager Melissa Jorgenson will be present to share the inspiration behind the design aesthetic of Tributaire.

: Inspired by the flow of water into tributaries, this comprehensive table collection combines visual elegance with functionality. Designer Shawn Barrett and KI Product Manager Melissa Jorgenson will be present to share the inspiration behind the design aesthetic of Tributaire. Sonrisa Lounge Furniture : Small-scale lounge seating that emphasizes casual comfort, Sonrisa is complemented by beautifully crafted occasional tables. KI Product Manager Sam Amenson will demonstrate various design features onsite.

: Small-scale lounge seating that emphasizes casual comfort, Sonrisa is complemented by beautifully crafted occasional tables. KI Product Manager Sam Amenson will demonstrate various design features onsite. Orenda Casegoods : A practical yet refined solution, Orenda casegoods offer limitless possibilities with various forms, components, and finishes.

: A practical yet refined solution, Orenda casegoods offer limitless possibilities with various forms, components, and finishes. Zoetry Lounge with Tablet Arm : Integrated with various seating models, the new Zoetry tablet arm is perfect for hybrid working or learning environments. Designed by David Allan Pesso, the Zoetry collection offers a sophisticated, tailored design aesthetic.

: Integrated with various seating models, the new Zoetry tablet arm is perfect for hybrid working or learning environments. Designed by David Allan Pesso, the Zoetry collection offers a sophisticated, tailored design aesthetic. LimeLite Conference Seating with Enhanced Motion : Featuring 13 degrees of enhanced articulation, new LimeLite conference task chairs and stools optimize the seating experience. Designer Aaron DeJule and KI Product Manager Julie Stadtmueller will share insights into the design-forward styles and options of the robust LimeLite seating line.

: Featuring 13 degrees of enhanced articulation, new LimeLite conference task chairs and stools optimize the seating experience. Designer Aaron DeJule and KI Product Manager Julie Stadtmueller will share insights into the design-forward styles and options of the robust LimeLite seating line. Nav & Cheevo Esports Chairs [Coming Soon]: Designed to take esports teams at schools and universities to the next level, Nav and Cheevo combine exceptional comfort with cutting-edge aesthetic appeal.

Exclusive previews of up-and-coming furniture solutions include:

Zeker Modular Seating [Preview] : This soft, modular seating line supports myriad configurations for comfort and placemaking.

: This soft, modular seating line supports myriad configurations for comfort and placemaking. Passel Workspace Collection [Preview]: Featuring a clean, contemporary design, Passel maximizes workspaces for individual or shared areas.

In addition to standard furniture solutions, KI will feature several non-standard designs made possible through Infinity From KI, an agile design process that serves to develop modified or co-created furniture solutions for specific client needs. Attendees are invited to meet and collaborate with the Infinity team throughout the show.

"Infinity From KI is about creating furniture that aligns perfectly with our clients' unique visions and needs," said Jonathan Webb, Director of Workplace at KI. "We look forward to engaging with NeoCon attendees to explore how we can bring their ideas to life through our agile design process."

Also in showroom 1181 are two KI brand subsidiaries:

KI Wall : Premiering at NeoCon 2024, KI Wall is a breakout brand that highlights elegance and functionality for architectural walls and pods. This brand focuses on creating integrated and visually appealing environments that cater to the functional needs of modern spaces.

: Premiering at NeoCon 2024, KI Wall is a breakout brand that highlights elegance and functionality for architectural walls and pods. This brand focuses on creating integrated and visually appealing environments that cater to the functional needs of modern spaces. Pallas Textiles : See an exclusive preview of In Good Company, a collection with a cause. With sustainability as a core principle, Pallas Textiles aligned itself with like-minded partners who believe giving back is crucial. Pallas Textiles and each partner will donate a portion of the proceeds to the SEAQUAL FOUNDATION in support of ocean clean-up. Each textile features SEAQUAL YARN made with Upcycled Marine Plastic.

KI is bringing back its legendary showroom party on Monday, June 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy mixed drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and musical mash-ups with a roving disc jockey. This much-anticipated event is the perfect opportunity for attendees to unwind, network, and celebrate the latest in innovative furniture design.

On Wednesday, June 12 at 1:00 p.m., Allen and Lazarz are participating in an interview for the Deep Green podcast with Metropolis magazine to discuss trends in furniture design and manufacturing relative to sustainability. As a NeoCon wrap-up, the podcast will be recorded and shared shortly after the show.

The media is invited to an exclusive press review in the KI showroom before the show on Sunday, June 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Contact angela.koltz@ki.com to secure your visit and receive KI's NeoCon 2024 press kit.

Additional showroom details can be found at ki.com/neocon .

About KI

KI manufactures innovative furniture for education, healthcare, government, and corporate markets. The employee-owned company is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with sales and manufacturing facilities worldwide. KI tailors products and service solutions to the specific needs of each customer through its unique design and manufacturing philosophy. For more information, visit ki.com .

