Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Announces Date for 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 15 Joys Lane, Kingston, New York 12401, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, June 14, 2024, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Company plans to mail the Notice to stockholders by Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2023 was the 15th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

