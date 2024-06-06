Visual Edge IT Adds Enterprise-grade Security Solution and Virtual CISO Services to Organizations of All Sizes

New products will protect businesses against cyber vulnerabilities as attacks rise and become increasingly complicated

Visual Edge IT (VEIT), which specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S., today announced two new security solutions. Vantage Point is an enterprise-grade security solution that brings Fortune-500 cybersecurity within reach for organizations everywhere and Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) services from Visual Edge IT will guard small- to medium-sized businesses from potentially crippling cyberattacks and ransomware.

"Today, cyberattacks threaten businesses of all sizes," said Peter Avery, vice president of security and compliance at Visual Edge IT. "Yet many small and mid-sized companies lack the expertise or budget for robust, enterprise-level security. With these new solutions, businesses will be better protected against malicious cyberattacks."

Vantage Point incorporates a full suite of leading security technologies to monitor endpoints, networks, clouds, and users under one advanced SIEM. The flexible, as-a-service solution integrates industry-leading tools into layers of defense tailored to businesses' infrastructure and cloud services. The result is 24/7 protection better equipped to identify and respond to modern attacks targeting networks, data, and employees.

To stay resilient against cyberattacks, Vantage Point features include:

Visual Edge IT's virtual CISO experts become businesses' own dedicated cybersecurity team. Users get ongoing, responsive guidance from every angle. Additionally, the services enable organizations in regulated industries to stay in compliance with new and existing regulatory guidelines - continuously - and even help businesses obtain cybersecurity insurance.

To protect your operations, information, and customer data, Virtual CISO services include:

Incident response team: Cybersecurity expertise, via CISSP-certified security experts to rapidly assess, quarantine, and respond to an attack or cyber incident to stem damage to an organization and its data.

Cybersecurity expertise, via CISSP-certified security experts to rapidly assess, quarantine, and respond to an attack or cyber incident to stem damage to an organization and its data. Security roadmap: A full view of security maturity throughout organizations - and how to maximize for the future, both short- and long-term.

A full view of security maturity throughout organizations - and how to maximize for the future, both short- and long-term. Constant compliance: Certified audits of regulatory compliance frameworks from VEIT and its qualified security team.

