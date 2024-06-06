Pypestream Inc: Pypestream Launches Perspectives Webinar Series With Inaugural Session on the Hybrid Customer in Collaboration With Household

Pypestream, the leading Conversational AI platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Perspectives Webinar Series. The series kicks off on June 11th, 2024, with an insightful webinar titled "The Hybrid Customer: Navigating the New Normal in Customer Engagement," co-hosted by Household.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Pypestream, the leading Conversational AI platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Perspectives Webinar Series. The series kicks off on June 11th, 2024, with an insightful webinar titled "The Hybrid Customer: Navigating the New Normal in Customer Engagement," co-hosted by Household.





As the landscape of customer engagement continues to evolve, the hybrid customer has emerged as a pivotal force, reshaping how brands interact with consumers. This inaugural webinar will delve into the transformative power of Conversational AI and Experiential Design, providing invaluable insights for businesses aiming to connect with the modern consumer.

Webinar Details:

Title: The Hybrid Customer: Navigating the New Normal in Customer Engagement

Date: May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 Time: 4pm BST / 11am EST

Hosts: Michelle Du-Prat, Co-Founder of Household
Elana Feldman, Chief Customer Officer of Pypestream
Paul Johns, CEO of RO40 Consulting



Participants will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders Julie Oxberry, Elana Feldman, and Paul Johns, who will share their expertise and discuss how Conversational AI and Experiential Design are revolutionizing customer engagement.

Key Topics to be Covered:

The emergence and impact of the hybrid customer

The role of Conversational AI in modern customer engagement

How Experiential Design is transforming brand interactions

Strategies for leveraging these technologies to enhance customer experiences

"We are excited to launch our Perspectives Webinar Series with such a timely and relevant topic," said Elana Feldman, Chief Customer Officer at Pypestream. "The hybrid customer is redefining the way brands engage with their audiences, and this webinar will provide valuable insights into navigating this new landscape."

The Perspectives Webinar Series aims to provide thought leadership and practical guidance on the latest trends and technologies shaping customer engagement. Each session will feature experts from various fields, offering diverse perspectives and actionable strategies.

Register Today: https://vimeo.com/event/4293456

About Pypestream: Pypestream is a leading Conversational AI platform that transforms customer engagement through intelligent automation and dynamic conversational experiences. Trusted by top brands across industries, Pypestream's solutions drive customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and revenue growth.

About Household: Household is an award-winning creative agency specializing in brand experience and retail design. With a focus on delivering engaging and memorable experiences, Household partners with leading brands to connect with customers in innovative and impactful ways.

