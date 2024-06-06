Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - CBTS, a global provider of IT solutions and services-including Application Modernization, Digital Workplace, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Infrastructure Solutions-today announces it has achieved the advanced specialization for Networking Services on Microsoft Azure.

This communication comes on the heels of the announcement that the company had recently attained five Microsoft Solution Partner Program designations, including Solutions Partner for Modern Work, Digital & App Innovation, Security, Infrastructure, and Data & AI.

Specifically, the certified Networking Services in Microsoft Azure specialization enables the scale, performance, high availability, and enterprise-grade security that customers need to meet the most extreme network workload requirements, with access to Azure's more than 165,000 miles of private fiber spanning more than 60 regions and more than 170 network points of presence (POPs) across the world.

Customers require Microsoft Partners who can manage the smooth integration of Azure networking services into existing networks while safeguarding both cloud-native and hybrid applications with zero-trust-based network security; eligible partners must meet the highest standards for service delivery and support.

Achieving the Microsoft Networking Specialization recognizes CBTS' vast experience and established track record in creating, deploying, managing, and enhancing a client's network infrastructure, cost-effectiveness, and security. Only Partners who fulfill rigorous requirements related to customer success and staff training and also pass a third-party audit of their networking technical practices can attain the advanced specialization for Networking Services on Microsoft Azure.

Chris Munoz, CBTS Vice President of Technology Infrastructure and Cloud Operations, expressed his excitement about this new specialization received, stating, "This new specialization is a testament to the effort we've put into refining our networking services to ensure we're delivering top-tier services to our clients." Munoz continued, "Certified designations and specializations are proof points that demonstrate our engineering expertise and the dedication our team exhibits while expanding their knowledge in Microsoft Azure to deliver the best solutions for our clients."



With businesses across all sectors consistently prioritizing agility, scalability, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in their AI powered infrastructures, the demand is growing for a uniform, low-latency experience via services that flawlessly operate across on-premises, multi-cloud, and edge environments. To meet this demand, CBTS continues to invest in its Microsoft Cloud Partner capabilities and will extend this trend to include Generative AI and Copilot for M365 expertise.

About CBTS

CBTS (#43 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions-including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients' transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

