Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV: KFR) ("Kingfisher") to sell a 100% interest in its LGM project located in the heart of the Golden Triangle in northern B.C.

The LGM project lies immediately south of Kingfisher's HWY 37 project and is contiguous to its southern claim boundary. The LGM project holds significant discovery potential and the combination of Kingfisher's Hwy 37 project with the LGM project will create a dominant 630 km2 land package in one of the most mineral endowed regions of British Columbia.

"The strategic sale of the LGM to Kingfisher has positioned Origen as a significant equity partner in one of the largest exploration plays in the Golden Triangle not held by a major company. Kingfisher and it's experienced team are poised to unlock the true potential of this land package and Origen is set to benefit greatly and look forward to being supporters of Kingfisher moving forward," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Kingfisher can purchase a 100% interest in the LGM project, subject to underlying royalty agreements, by issuing 3 million common shares and paying $75,000. The transaction remains subject various terms and conditions and regulatory approvals of the CSE and TSX-V.

On behalf of Origen,

Thomas Hawkins

Managing Director

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer, at 604-681-0221.

