Chinese manufacturer Longi says it is not shutting down its factory in Malaysia, nor it is idling its production lines in Vietnam, but it acknowledges that it is implementing production adjustments at these facilities. Longi has denied it plans to shut down some of its manufacturing facilities in Southeast Asia, in response to rumors on several Chinese social media platforms. The company said it will not gradually shut down its panel factory in Malaysia, nor will it cease operations at five production lines in Vietnam. It also said that the the sale to Yingfa Group of two cell production lines, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...