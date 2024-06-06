Accomplished full-stack marketing leader will modernize go-to-market strategies to create and capture demand for Clari's leading AI-powered Revenue Platform

Clari, the leading Revenue Platform, today announced the appointment of Claire Darling as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Claire brings a depth of experience creating market categories, transforming brands, and modernizing go-to-market strategies. She has enjoyed a stellar career bringing her expertise at pivotal stages of growth to companies of various sizes, stages, and categories including VMware, ServiceNow, Intapp, and Envoy.

Claire's appointment comes at an important inflection point for Clari and its customers as the company accelerates its revenue category leadership and expands its go-to-market frameworks to reach new buyers, market segments, and vertical industries. With Clari's platform surpassing $4 trillion in revenue under management, a new strategic alliance with Deloitte Digital, and powerful updates to RevAI, Claire's appointment will accelerate the reach and impact of these recent developments and innovations for customers.

"Claire is a paragon of the modern Chief Marketing Officer, with extensive expertise orchestrating brand, category creation, thought leadership, and go-to-market strategies that accelerate growth," said Clari CEO Andy Byrne. "She is a powerful addition to Clari's executive team and will be instrumental in helping us extend our lead as the industry's only purpose-built, AI-powered Revenue Platform that helps enterprises stop revenue leak and capture more revenue."

"It's an exciting time to join Clari and play an integral role in the next phase of the company's journey," said Claire. "The impact and value Clari has brought to the revenue technology market and our customer community to-date is impressive. Match this with the unrivaled innovation and expertise being delivered through our AI-powered Revenue Platform we are truly transforming the most important business process in any company. Bringing my GTM expertise and experience to enable the modern CRO and their revenue operations team in revenue mastery while bringing the CIO into the revenue conversation is a great opportunity for me as Clari's new CMO."

