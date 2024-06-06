The organizations look to enhance opportunities for Black nurses and advance health equity

Wolters Kluwer Health today announced a new collaboration with the Black Nurse Collaborative, (BNC) to help remove barriers and improve diversity awareness across the nursing profession. The organizations will work together on several initiatives including events, publications, and nursing resources.

"We are thrilled to kick off a relationship with the Black Nurse Collaborative to highlight such an important area of focus for the nursing profession," said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning Practice. "This collaboration goes beyond diversity, equity and inclusion in nursing, spanning the opportunities for nurses from underrepresented groups to impact patient care and health equity overall."

Training and mentoring nurses for more opportunity

With a continued commitment to ensure all Wolters Kluwer Health resources have broader representation, the work with the BNC will have an immediate impact and create opportunities to ensure diverse, realistic representation of all people. For several years, Wolters Kluwer Health's nursing group has been leveraging the work of a dedicated editorial advisory board which brings together nursing instructors, students, neurodiversity experts, DE&I-focused editors, and the American Nurses Association's Scholar-in-Residence Addressing Racism in Nursing.

Moving forward, the Black Nurse Collaborative will equip these Wolters Kluwer initiatives with numerous subject matter experts to help ensure diverse authorship, reviewers, advisory board participation, and event speakers. The organizations plan to train and mentor individuals across the nursing industry to take on key career building opportunities such as submitting journal articles, speaking at events, and effective networking.

Building a support network that improves the nursing profession

The Black Nurse Collaborative was founded with the purpose of bringing together nursing experts with varying skills and competencies to build and sustain a network that promotes professional growth and entrepreneurship, addresses health equity, and elevates the nursing community. The BNC aims to remove obstacles faced by Black nurses and create tangible support for its members to advance and excel in the nursing profession.

"Working with Wolters Kluwer presents our members with unique opportunities for Black nurses to influence and participate in the development of some of the nursing industry's most important resources," said Meedie L. Bardonille, Founder President, Black Nurse Collaborative, Inc. "Having the Wolters Kluwer team speak, attend and sponsor multiple scholarships at our annual event was tremendous and shows the commitment to this powerful collaboration moving forward."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

