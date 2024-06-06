Nextech3D.ai: NextechAR Sets New Standards with It's AI-Driven Lifestyle Photography

NextechAR Elevates AI Photography with Advanced Lifestyle Image Creation Sees large opportunity in ecommerce



Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers has been adding Digital Photography and dynamic product visuals as part of its 3D model offerings. Nextech3D.ai proudly announces a significant advancement in its AI-powered photography technology: the ability to create dynamic lifestyle images from 3D models or CAD files, representing a significant leap from 2D photography to 3D renders and photos. AI is transforming the virtual photography landscape for ecommerce, as the company is producing tens of thousands of 3D models annually it expects to produce hundreds of thousands of 3D model renders to its same customer base and expand with new customers. The company believes that its AI Photography with Advanced Lifestyle Image Creation is a large opportunity for revenue growth.

The company's advanced AI algorithms identify product categories and generate high-quality lifestyle images in just minutes.

Key advantages include:

High-Quality Photography: No human error. Easily produces images in resolutions of 1K, 2K, 4K, and 8K.

Faster Turnaround: Instant image generation accelerates project timelines.

Cost Efficiency: a much lower cost compared to traditional photoshoot expenses.

The ability to create solid backgrounds, gradient backgrounds, and now lifestyle images with just a click streamlines the process of producing engaging, professional visuals. The transition from traditional 2D photography to 3D renders and photos is highly relevant in the e-commerce industry, where detailed and dynamic product images can significantly enhance consumer engagement and drive sales. NextechAR's commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that our customers receive the most advanced and efficient solutions in the industry.

AI really does come into its own is its ability to analyse data and automate repetitive tasks. Using Nextech's deep learning algorithms, AI's image processing and recognition tools allow the AI to take better photos, and do so instantly and at a much lower cost than traditional photography. This is because AI can be used to enhance the quality and accuracy of photographs, improving detail and sharpness, adjusting exposure, contrast and colour balance as well as identifying and removing objects if required. Machine learning algorithms further assist by analysing enormous datasets of images, identifying and differentiating between different objects and subjects. This can be used to create personalised image recognition tools that can help the AI identify certain scenes or objects, and insert the 3D object into the scene creating an infinite amount of lifestyle photography and revenue potential.

This AI tool is expected to drive significant revenue for the company as each product listed for sale on an ecommerce platform requires a minimum of six 2D photos for listing, this offering allows the company to capitalize on this demand for 2D high res images while simultaneously increases the value of its 3D modeling business as it represents the all-in-one solutions for ecommerce sellers that sell on Amazon, Shopify and other platforms.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3d.ai, shares, "Having experienced the significant costs and time investments associated with traditional 2D product photography for ecommerce firsthand, I am thrilled to announce our innovative solution. Our new 3D to 2D digital photo studio leverages our proprietary AI algorithms to effortlessly generate high-quality 2K, 4K, and even 8K photos. This innovation isn't limited to ecommerce alone; it caters to industrial designers and anyone utilizing the Toggle platform for their 3D models."

With Nextech3D.ai's generative AI photo rendering users can effortlessly transform 3D models into ecomm-ready 2D images, regardless of their source or texture status. With the ability to generate up to 360 different angles, this technology offers unparalleled versatility. Previously the company was only offering static backgrounds, including white, black, or gradient options, the platform now can produce lifestyle photography. These dynamic 2D images not only enhance e-commerce presentations but also serve as invaluable tools for prototyping and visualizing diverse textures, styles, and materials. This feature holds immense potential for industry designers across manufacturing sectors, empowering them to prototype designs for products spanning furniture, automotive, machinery, and beyond.

Examples of AI-generated lifestyle images using only 3D models:

The value proposition of using 3D models for ecommerce and ecommerce product photography lies in their ability to enhance the online shopping experience, streamline product visualization, and drive sales. Here are several key aspects of the value proposition:

Enhanced Product Visualization: 3D models offer a more immersive and detailed representation of products compared to traditional 2D images. Customers can interact with 3D models by rotating, zooming, and viewing them from different angles, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of the product's design, features, and functionality. Increased Engagement: Interactive 3D models capture the attention of online shoppers and encourage them to spend more time exploring products. This increased engagement can lead to higher click-through rates, longer session durations, and ultimately, a higher likelihood of conversion. Reduced Return Rates: By providing customers with a more accurate representation of products through 3D models, ecommerce businesses can reduce the likelihood of returns due to mismatched expectations. Customers can better assess factors like size, color, and design before making a purchase, leading to more informed buying decisions and fewer disappointments upon receipt. Customization and Personalization: 3D models enable ecommerce platforms to offer customization and personalization options to customers. For example, customers can configure products with different colors, materials, or design elements in real-time, allowing them to tailor products to their preferences before purchase. Cost Savings: While creating high-quality 3D models initially requires investment, it can lead to cost savings in the long run. Once created, 3D models can be easily reused and repurposed for various marketing materials, product configurations, and virtual environments, eliminating the need for costly photoshoots and physical prototypes. Adaptability to Emerging Technologies: 3D models are compatible with emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), opening up new opportunities for immersive shopping experiences. By integrating 3D models with AR/VR applications, ecommerce businesses can allow customers to virtually try on products, visualize them in real-world settings, and make more confident purchase decisions. Competitive Advantage: Embracing 3D models for ecommerce product photography can differentiate a brand from competitors and position it as innovative and forward-thinking. Providing customers with cutting-edge visualization tools and an engaging shopping experience can help attract new customers, retain existing ones, and build brand loyalty over time.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65), its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

