Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Building for Health While Transforming the Industry

On this episode of BuzzHouse, host Don Bernards sits down with Gina Ciganik, the CEO of Habitable to discuss the critical role of sustainable and healthy building practices in the housing industry. Diving into the environmental and health impacts of commonly used building materials, Gina shares insights from her organization's research, emphasizing the shift from harmful products to more sustainable choices. Together, they explore the implications for affordable housing developments and the need for change to ensure a healthier future for our communities and the planet. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Gina Ciganik | Habitable

Recognized nationally for her leadership in transforming human and environmental health, Gina's strategic partnerships and innovative practices have reshaped housing standards across the affordable housing sector. With a proven track record of creating healthier spaces-including the groundbreaking 90-unit apartment building, The Rose-Gina's leadership drives Habitable's mission forward. She sees herself as a "dot-connector" and translator who amplifies the organization's impact, fostering holistic solutions for planetary health. Determined, curious, and joyful, Gina is committed to creating healthier environments for communities worldwide.

