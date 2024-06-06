Anzeige
06.06.2024
Baker Tilly's BuzzHouse Podcast: Building for Health While Transforming the Industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly's podcast series specifically for professionals in the multifamily housing industry.

On this episode of BuzzHouse, host Don Bernards sits down with Gina Ciganik, the CEO of Habitable to discuss the critical role of sustainable and healthy building practices in the housing industry. Diving into the environmental and health impacts of commonly used building materials, Gina shares insights from her organization's research, emphasizing the shift from harmful products to more sustainable choices. Together, they explore the implications for affordable housing developments and the need for change to ensure a healthier future for our communities and the planet. Press play and discover this informative and enlightening episode!

Special guest

Gina Ciganik | Habitable

Recognized nationally for her leadership in transforming human and environmental health, Gina's strategic partnerships and innovative practices have reshaped housing standards across the affordable housing sector. With a proven track record of creating healthier spaces-including the groundbreaking 90-unit apartment building, The Rose-Gina's leadership drives Habitable's mission forward. She sees herself as a "dot-connector" and translator who amplifies the organization's impact, fostering holistic solutions for planetary health. Determined, curious, and joyful, Gina is committed to creating healthier environments for communities worldwide.

Multifamily housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit Baker Tilly's multifamily housing page.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
