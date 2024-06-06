Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024

ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2024 15:26 Uhr
144 Leser
T-Mobile 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: A Message From Our Chief Communications & Corporate Responsibility Officer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / T-Mobile:

By Janice V. Kapner, Chief Communications and Corporate Responsibility Officer

As we continue into the next chapter of the Un-carrier, we remain committed to using our network, scale, and resources for good while building a more connected, equitable, and sustainable future for all.

We set a bold, industry-leading net-zero goal, connected hundreds of thousands more students to the internet through Project 10Million, and invested hundreds of communities across the country through nonprofit partnerships, employee giving programs, and hiring initiatives. Our progress inspires us to do more, as we pursue our mission to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world.

This means looking at how we can do better and where we can dream bigger to have a positive impact on people and the planet together. That's why our strategic approach to corporate responsibility focuses on where we can drive the greatest impact and propel our business and communities forward through our operations, technology, and our people in the years to come.

Through our leading 5G network, we're championing more affordable and accessible connectivity to empower as many people as possible to succeed in today's digital world. We're breaking down barriers to career opportunities and investing in initiatives to develop a dynamic and diverse employee base who are equipped with the skills to continue innovating and delivering the best experiences for our customers. We also actively look at where sustainable solutions can bring wins for our business, our customers, and the planet through our products and services. We focus on doing the right things, the right way to make an impact that makes a difference.

As we continue creating a connected world where everyone can thrive, our approach to corporate responsibility will grow and adapt in ways that match the evolution of our business and technologies, the needs of our customers and communities, and the expectations of stockholders and investors. Together, we can shape a new era of connectivity with purpose.

Learn more about our ESG approach and the progress we've made at www.t-mobile.com/responsibility/reporting.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
