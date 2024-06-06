The hyper-growth data company welcomes new CEO with significant experience building and scaling SaaS businesses to deliver the future of go-to-market Technology Intelligence

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, and its Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Rohini Kasturi as the company's new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Rohini Kasturi as HG Insights' new CEO," said Jeff Parks, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Riverwood Capital. "Rohini is a proven technology leader with significant experience building and scaling world-class solutions. His deep and diverse expertise across public, private, and venture-backed companies, along with his vision for strategic planning, organizational development, and product strategy, will be especially beneficial when combined with HG Insights' seasoned executive team. We look forward to the next phase of growth under Rohini's leadership as HG Insights advances the future of go-to-market intelligence.

The Board of Directors and investor Riverwood Capital recognize the achievements of Elizabeth Cholawsky in her tenure as CEO of HG Insights.

"We would like to thank former CEO Elizabeth Cholawsky for her many years of incredible service to HG Insights," said Ramesh Venugopal, Partner of Riverwood Capital and HG Insights Board Member. "Under her guidance, HG Insights has become a market leader in Technology Intelligence, powering the 'Plan, Optimize, and Execute' phases of go-to-market for a variety of technology companies globally. Thanks to her leadership, HG Insights is poised for continued success."

Incoming CEO and member of the Board of Directors, Rohini Kasturi said,

"HG Insights is at the forefront of enabling customers to accelerate revenue through data-driven insights. I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the accomplished team at HG Insights to accelerate our product excellence and customer success as we deliver innovative, AI-powered go-to-market solutions to serve the emerging needs of sales, marketing, customer success, and product professionals at technology firms.

Providing Pivotal Leadership

Rohini Kasturi is a distinguished C-Suite executive and board member with more than 25 years of experience in cloud, enterprise data management, security, and networking markets.

Most recently, Rohini Kasturi served as the EVP and Chief Product Officer (CPO) of SolarWinds, a market leader in observability and IT management solutions, where he was responsible for product management, engineering, product marketing, strategic alliances, portfolio management, and go-to-market strategy. As CPO, he transformed the company's complex product portfolio into a successful subscription platform business. He pioneered the industry-first, secure-by-design initiatives, which led to year-over-year growth in all key business metrics.

Before SolarWinds, Mr. Kasturi served as the Chief Product and Development Officer at Pulse Secure, where he grew the company's bookings by innovating the Zero-Trust Security Portfolio and played a critical role in its acquisition by Ivanti. Previously, he was the VP/GM of the Cloud and Data Management business unit at Veritas Technologies, a market leader in data protection and enterprise data management solutions. He was also the founder and CEO of Avni.io, a venture in cloud virtualization technology, which Veritas later acquired.

Mr. Kasturi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering and has completed executive programs from Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Putting Product First

As a previous customer of HG Insights, Mr. Kasturi championed his product portfolio strategy team to actively participate in HG Insights' Customer Advisory Board to drive new go-to-market use cases. He also personally engaged HG Insights' leadership in extending support and providing product feedback.

"With firsthand knowledge of the capabilities of the HG Insights platform and other products, Mr. Kasturi is poised to usher HG Insights through the next era of hyper growth," added Mr. Parks.

HG's exciting new products have already garnered industry attention it recently earned a Leader position on G2's Grid® for both Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence for five consecutive reports, with 23 G2 badges in the last year, as well as customer- and product-facing accolades like "Users Love Us" and "Easiest Setup." HG Insights also received awards from Inc. Magazineand was named a "Best Place to Work" by Built In.

HG cemented its leading position in the SaaS market with the industry-first GenAI Navigator solution, which helps customers capitalize on the wave of innovation in Artificial Intelligence.

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 75% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, contract details, and AI maturity to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization's entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

