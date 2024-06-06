New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2024) - GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Horizon), the pioneering force powering Upstream, a cutting-edge MERJ Exchange market and global stock trading app, is thrilled to announce the opening of its crowdfunding offering. This presents an unprecedented opportunity for retail investors to share in the ownership of the proprietary trading and exchange technology powering Upstream: https://invest.horizonfintex.com/.

Upstream is the first large-scale application of Horizon's technology-operated by a 50/50 JV Partnership with MERJ Exchange (MERJ) and Horizon, a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobexUS Holdings Corp. It's been five years in the making with more than $25m of contributed software and capital investments invested and over 4m lines of code to make Horizon's vision a reality.

Horizon believes today's stock markets are outdated and ripe for disruption. For international investors, trying to access U.S., Canadian, and other international securities often involves a cumbersome process. The idea of providing international investors with direct exchange access to these securities through an app was unheard of-until Upstream.

Upstream is the only market seeking to offer investors direct exchange access to primary and dual listed equities from all over the world right from their smartphones. Following Horizon's mission to democratize stock trading globally with groundbreaking software, this investment opportunity gives the international retail investor community the chance to own a piece of the technology powering Upstream and become vested brand ambassadors in the next generation of trading as both traders and owners.

On Upstream there are no borders. Investors trade in real-time 20 hours a day, 5 days a week with streamlined onboarding, transparent orderbooks, and modern funding methods like credit/debit card, PayPal and USDC to access equities. The software was designed to prevent short selling, market makers, payment for order flow, and other possible market manipulation techniques thanks to Horizon's smart-contract technology design.

Investors are invited to join Horizon's founders and early-stage investors which includes U.S. public companies, Wall Street bankers, transfer agents, IR firms, law firms, hedge funds, and celebrities as Horizon hopes to take on the next stage of growth and innovation.

Invest in what Horizon believes to be the future of trading today. Visit https://invest.horizonfintex.com/ to learn more.

Contact:

Vanessa Malone

Vanessa@horizonfintex.com

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market (https://merj.exchange/), is a global securities trading app. Powered by Horizon's proprietary, transparency-first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange/. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/GetListed. Upstream is operated by a 50/50 JV Partnership with MERJ Exchange (MERJ) and Horizon, a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobexUS Holdings Corp.

About GlobexUS/ Horizon: GlobexUS is the parent company of Horizon, which powers Upstream-the first large-scale application of our technology-operated by a 50/50 JV Partnership with MERJ Exchange (MERJ) and Horizon, a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobexUS Holdings Corp. Horizon is a fintech company that builds, licenses and powers securities exchanges with an integrated suite of software for compliant issuance, management, and secondary trading of securities. Our in-house solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of securities offerings and trading, starting with Upstream.

Disclaimers:

Investors are not investing in Upstream. They are investing in GlobexUS, the parent company of Horizon, which powers Upstream-the first large-scale application of our technology-operated by a 50/50 JV Partnership with MERJ Exchange (MERJ) and Horizon, a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobexUS Holdings Corp. Read the offering information prior to investing.

Equity crowdfunding investments in private placements, and start-up investments in particular, are speculative and involve a high degree of risk and those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups like GlobexUS. Companies seeking startup investment through equity crowdfunding tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 4000 Eagle Point Corporate Drive, Suite 950, Birmingham, AL 35242, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with GlobexUS. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck. DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of GlobexUS. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT soliciting this investment or making any recommendations by collecting, reviewing, and processing an Investor's documentation for this investment. DealMaker Securities LLC conducts Anti-Money Laundering, Identity and Bad Actor Disqualification reviews of companies, and confirms they are a registered business in good standing. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT vetting or approving the information provided by GlobexUS or GlobexUS itself. Contact information is provided for Investors to make inquiries and requests to DealMaker Securities LLC regarding Regulation CF in general, or the status of such investor's submitted documentation, specifically. DealMaker Securities LLC may direct Investors to specific sections of the Offering Circular to locate information or answers to their inquiry but does not opine or provide guidance on issuer related matters.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a National Numbering Agency, and a member of ANNA. MERJ is regulated in the Seychelles by the Financial Services Authority, https://fsaseychelles.sc/, an associate member of the International Association of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement, and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practices and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agree to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development-stage companies. U.S. persons may not deposit, buy, or sell securities on Upstream. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings, and notification requirements, as well as compliance with applicable quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. NFTs have no royalties, equity ownership, or dividends. NFTs are for utility, collection, redemption, or display purposes only. Anyone may buy and sell NFTs on Upstream. All orders for sale are non-solicited by Upstream and a user's decision to trade securities must be based on their own investment judgment.

This contains forward-looking statements. These statements may include the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "project", "will", "may", "targeting" and similar expressions as well as statements other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans, targets and objectives of the management of GlobexUS (the "Company") for future operations (including development plans and objectives). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors which may affect the Company's ability to implement and achieve the economic and monetary policies, budgetary plans, fiscal guidelines and other development benchmarks set out in such forward-looking statements and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future policies and plans and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Furthermore, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions or future events which may not prove to be accurate, and no reliance whatsoever should be placed on any forward-looking statements in this presentation. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date here, and the Company expressly disclaims to the fullest extent permitted by law any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

