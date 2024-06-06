Industry-leading automation platform reduces manual projects and resulting costs; Event-Driven Ansible streamlines incident responses to boost customer satisfaction

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that leading Spanish insurance group, Mutua Madrileña, has used Event-Driven Ansible in Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform as part of its automation strategy. The solution manages more than 60 diverse systems and platforms, and helps the company's IT team respond more quickly to real-time IT events, leading to a 50% reduction in IT incidents.

Mutua Madrileña services range from automobile, home, health and life insurance, to savings and investments, and is the leader in general insurance (Non-Life) in Spain, its main market, with an international presence in Chile and Colombia. As a result of its significant growth and diversification of activities in recent decades, Mutua Madrileña has expanded from having 28 platforms to more than 60. Managing these complex IT environments became time-consuming from design and deployment, to monitoring and audits, to downtime and security vulnerabilities. Without central visibility of the IT estate, it took up to two hours to identify the root cause of basic incidents. As a result, the middleware team began looking for a solution to improve efficiency, user satisfaction and reduce management and operations costs.

Mutua Madrileña's middleware team decided to embed automation into every project on its roadmap, analyzing where it could improve existing manual processes for a standardized approach. For this expansive automation approach, Mutua Madrileña selected Ansible Automation Platform to help fuel a consistent approach to automation everywhere in the organization.

Additionally, to get better visibility across its varied environments, the IT team also upgraded from basic monitoring to intelligent observability with Dynatrace. This helped the team to proactively identify unusual patterns and issues in their environment before triggering Event-Driven Ansible to resolve the incident. Event-Driven Ansible enables Mutua Madrileña to respond quickly to real-time events, making operations more agile and efficient. Intelligent observability combined with event-driven automation have improved resolution times and reduced downtime for the middleware team, who also now gains deeper insights into where to focus for continuous improvement.

Following these results, Mutua Madrileña is now evaluating how to maximize the potential of automation, embedding it into all the company's systems and launching new services with automation and observability as standard. While this project started as a middleware team using automation to solve a specific need, the IT organization has evaluated many processes that could benefit from it, including a self-service catalog to allow other departments to operate platforms in a controlled and audited way. Mutua Madrileña is also launching an initiative to expand its observability and self-healing methodology so other departments and platforms can also benefit from the experience of the middleware team.

Supporting Quotes

Sathish Balakrishnan, vice president and general manager, Ansible, Red Hat

"The value of automation across industries continues to grow, especially in an area like insurance, which requires a strong and constantly improving customer experience. Using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform enables organizations like Mutua Madrileña to eliminate time-consuming manual steps, reduce operating costs and improve efficiency to deliver the level of service that customers expect."

Marta Ceciliano, head of middleware, automation and observability, Mutua Madrileña

"Choosing Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform was one of the best decisions we've ever made, and we'd make the same choice again. By adding an automation stage early in the platform development lifecycle, we've significantly improved velocity, execution times and sped up cross-team collaboration to perform tasks. We also want automation to be mandatory for all new projects, including making it an integral part of older platforms. Having Red Hat by our side gives us the confidence and peace of mind that we are on the right path."

Additional Resources

Learn more about Mutua Madrileña's automation with Red Hat

Explore Red Hat's IT automation and management solutions

See how Red Hat can help you modernize

Get started with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

Read more Red Hat customer success stories

Connect with Red Hat

Learn more about Red Hat

Get more news in the Red Hat newsroom

Read the Red Hat blog

Follow Red Hat on Twitter

Follow Red Hat on Instagram

Watch Red Hat videos on YouTube

Follow Red Hat on LinkedIn

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and Ansible are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606091680/en/

Contacts:

Jen Frunza

Red Hat, Inc.

jfrunza@redhat.com