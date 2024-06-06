Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group to Provide Financial Solutions to Underserved Market with New Acquisition

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LRGR), is making its entry into the finance industry by providing innovative financing solutions to underserved communities through its proprietary fintech products. This strategic move follows the acquisition of FortunCo LLC and includes an initial investment commitment of $1 million dollars.

With this acquisition, the Company is realigning its mission and is strategically exiting the liquor business, divesting its spirits division to its original stakeholders. Luminar Media Group is in the process of applying for a name change and ticker symbol change to Fortun Corp.

Leadership with Vision and Expertise

Fortun will be led by interim president and Chairman of the Board Yoel Damas, a seasoned entrepreneur and attorney. In the next 30 days, Damas intends to name seasoned public market and finance veterans to executive and board positions within the Company. This team, combined with Mr. Damas's nuanced understanding of the capital needs of underserved communities, forms the foundation of Fortun's dedication to empowering these segments. By helping underserved communities and small businesses gain access to financial services, Fortun not only supports community development but also enhances shareholder value.

Empowering Entrepreneurs with Accessible Capital

Fortun's revenue-based financing product is poised to redefine the landscape of small business finance by offering minority owned entrepreneurs quick and easy access to capital. According to a study by the Stanford Graduate School of Business, if Latino businesses were to grow at the national average rate, they could contribute an additional $1.4 trillion to the U.S. economy, underscoring their pivotal role in the nation's economic landscape.

"We are not merely building a business; we are fostering a community and paving the way for a future where underserved communities and Latino entrepreneurs become a crucial and central part of the American economic success story," Damas stated. The company aims to support the backbone of the American economy-small businesses-by providing transparent, fast, and flexible financial solutions."

Focusing on Hispanic-Owned Businesses

Latinos are projected to represent 29% of the U.S. population by 2050. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by Hispanic-owned businesses, which number over 4.65 million in the U.S., Fortun is committed to addressing the financial needs of this vital economic segment. "Latinos and other underserved communities, many of whom are considered "un bankable" are not merely participants in the American dream; they are redefining it with their entrepreneurial spirit and unparalleled work ethic," said Damas. "Our foray into the public markets is a strategic move that demonstrates our commitment to accelerating the growth of Latino-owned and minority owned businesses, one of the fastest-growing demographics in the U.S."

Strategic Expansion and Future Vision

The initial investment of $1 million lays the foundation for growth and is just the beginning. Fortun is gearing up for a strategic expansion. The company is in negotiations with a national firm to manage underwriting and regulatory filings, further cementing its financial foundation. Additionally, Fortun is in the process of identifying and vetting possible takeover targets, as well as strategic partnerships, with other finance, fintech, funding, and factoring companies. The potential acquisition of these targets and forming of strategic partnerships within the finance space will expedite the deployment of Fortun's financing solutions to its customer, thereby accelerating its growth trajectory. This ambitious growth plan underscores Fortun's commitment to sustainable success and long-term value creation for shareholders.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc. soon to be Fortun Corp.

Luminar Media Group soon to be Fortun Corp. headquartered in Miami, Florida, a pioneering fintech company specializing in financial solutions is dedicated to serving underserved communities, particularly Latino and minority-owned enterprises, Fortun leverages cutting-edge data analytics, proprietary processes, and digital technology to provide fast, efficient, and tailored financial services. Committed to transparency and responsibility, Fortun Corp. ensures that underserved customers and businesses have access to the capital and liquidity needed to thrive in today's market.

