Donnerstag, 06.06.2024

WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
06.06.24
16:24 Uhr
412,20 Euro
+1,40
+0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
413,40413,5516:30
413,05413,6516:30
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2024 15:50 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mastercard 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit Sessions Now Available

Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / In April, leaders from across the private, public and social sectors came together in Washington, D.C., for our fourth Global Inclusive Growth Summit. Held alongside the IMF and World Bank Spring meetings, the Summit hosted a dynamic cohort of 600+ leaders and practitioners from more than 128 countries. Together, they engaged in action-oriented discussions addressing a spectrum of national and international challenges.

Watch the summit on-demand here.

Follow the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world by following us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
