Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Formation of NSAVx.com, Inc. in Puerto Rico and Application for Puerto Rico Money Transmitter License

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the formation of NSAVx.com, Inc. in Puerto Rico and the submission of its application for a Puerto Rico Money Transmitter License (MTL).

According to the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS), any company engaged in the money transmitting business in Puerto Rico must be licensed. A money transmitting business includes services or activities involving the receipt of payment orders, such as bank drafts, checks, personal money orders, or other means of money transmission or payment. This includes electronic transfers, wires, telephone payments, or any medium used to transfer funds to a beneficiary, for which a service charge is paid.

Additionally, the MTL encompasses all money service businesses handling cryptocurrency or convertible virtual currency, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Tether, and those operating Bitcoin Teller Machines (BTMs).

Recently, key NSAV executives attended the Consensus and DNA House conference in Austin, Texas. Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV, was a special guest speaker, and NSAV sponsored the DNA House event. Productive meetings with the DNA.fund executive team led NSAV management to establish NSAVx.com, Inc. in Puerto Rico and apply for the Puerto Rico Money Transmitter License, solidifying future business dealings between the firms.

NSAV also announced today the expansion of the HMLA and EVEREST LP partnership listings for June 2024, including:

• The EVEREST Token

• The DIVPAY Token

• The GBUX Token

• The MADA Token

• The CUBED Token

• The WRIT Token

Each token will have a $100,000 ETH/Token pair for the initial pool.

Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV, stated "Having the opportunity to meet with industry leaders such as Brock Pierce, Chris Miglino, Scott Walker, and Emil Bailey and hear their vision for the Web3 industry was a true eye-opener. DNA.fund is at the forefront of the Web3 space, and we are honored to work with their team of professionals. Establishing NSAVx.com, Inc. in Puerto Rico and applying for the MTL reinforces our commitment to being at the forefront of the growing Puerto Rico crypto community."

Ryan Nguyen, CEO of HMLA added "Rapid revenue recognition is one of our primary goals. Launching these LP partnerships will help us achieve our goal of retiring debt on our balance sheet and restoring equity reserves to our treasury."

