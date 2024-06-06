LCA-Vision: Board-Certified and Highly Accomplished Lasik Surgeon Now Treating Patients at Lasikplus Houston

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / LASIK eye surgeon and Ophthalmology Residency Program Director of the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Dr. Gary Legault is now treating patients at the LasikPlus River Oaks Vision Center located at 3700 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, Texas. Dr. Legault is renowned for his exceptional skills in laser refractive surgery, including LASIK and PRK. Dr. Legault has been performing LASIK since 2011.

Dr. Legault has participated in FDA refractive surgery studies as a surgeon and has published numerous articles and book chapters about the subject. He received his medical degree from the Uniformed Services of the Health Sciences and completed his Cornea/Refractive Surgery Fellowship at Duke University. Dr. Legault currently also serves as an Associate Professor in Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.

Currently, Dr. Legault serves as the Virtual Medical Center Director for the United States Department of Defense. Dr. Legault has published numerous articles in sports ophthalmology, conducting research to improve eye care for athletes involved with basketball, mixed martial arts, and the military. Dr. Legault is an active board member for the American Society of Ophthalmic Trauma.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to work with Dr. Legault. In addition to his superb clinical skills, Dr. Legault's warm, caring personality is both infectious and apparent to both his patients and the team. We look forward to many years going forward of Dr. Legault continuing to help patients in the greater Houston community enjoy the wonders of LASIK eye surgery," says Craig Joffe, Chief Executive Officer of LasikPlus.

