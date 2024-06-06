DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2024 / 14:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 May 2024 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 190.01p NAV per Share, ex income: 188.06p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

6 June 2024

