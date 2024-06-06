Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to be Worth $7.21 Billion by 2031 - An Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report, "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Susceptibility Disks, Plates, MIC Strip) Test Type (Antibacterial, Antifungal) Method (Diffusion, Automated) Application End User-Global Forecast to 2031", published by Meticulous Research®, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to reach $7.21 billion by 2031.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is used to determine the antimicrobial regimen to identify susceptibility/resistance against pathogens. Antimicrobial susceptibility tests guide physicians in drug choice and dosage. Antimicrobial resistance is a result of the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials. As per WHO estimates, at least 700,000 people die each year due to drug-resistant diseases, making it a global threat. The deaths due to antimicrobial resistance can climb up to 10 million deaths each year by 2050 if no action is taken. This has driven the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the growing risk of infectious diseases, the rising incidence of infections due to antimicrobial-resistant pathogens, and growing concerns related to antimicrobial resistance globally. Moreover, supportive initiatives and funding for research in the area of AMR also support the market growth. Furthermore, active R&D to develop rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing and growth prospects in emerging markets are offering market opportunities.

Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

Developed regions such as the U.S. and some European countries are the major contributors to the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. These markets are relatively better penetrated; hence, players in this market are increasingly shifting their focus on underpenetrated emerging economies. Emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region offer high growth opportunities for antimicrobial susceptibility testing product manufacturers due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing public health awareness, and increasing consumption of antibiotics, eventually developing drug resistance among these regions.

The high prescription rate of antibiotics in private clinics results from financial incentives for selling the medication, the general tendency of general practitioners to cater to patients' demand for antibiotics, and the lack of understanding of the effectiveness of antibiotics. Such self-medication and empirical therapy drive the irrational use of antibiotics, fueling AMR risk in developing countries. This increase in antibiotic usage is likely to develop lucrative opportunities for vendors in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. In recent years, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments. The key players profiled in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), MERLIN Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Creative Diagnostics (U.S.), Synbiosis (U.K.), and Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd (China).

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented by Product (Manual AST Products {Susceptibility Disks, Susceptibility Plates, and MIC Strips}, Consumables, and Automated AST Products), Method (Disk Diffusion, Automated AST, Dilution, and Other Methods), Test Types (Antibacterial Tests, Anti-parasitic Tests, Antifungal Tests, and Other Test Types), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and Development, Other Applications), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories & Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutes), Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Among all the products studied in this report, in 2024, the manual AST products segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 52.8% of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The higher use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing to devise targeted antimicrobial therapy for patients and the growing emergence of antibiotic resistance cases are the factors driving the demand for conventional antimicrobial susceptibility testing techniques. Manual AST products are further categorized into susceptibility disks, susceptibility plates, and minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) strips.

Among all the methods studied in this report, in 2024, the disk diffusion segment is expected to account for the largest share of around 37.6% of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The key factors attributed to the higher adoption of disk diffusion methods are the flexibility offered by the disk diffusion method for assessing the susceptibility of antimicrobials and its cost-effectiveness and wide acceptance as a gold standard for qualitative assays.

Among all the test types studied in this report, in 2024, the antibacterial tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. Antibacterials or antimicrobials are a group of agents that aim to reduce the possibility of infections and sepsis. For this, antibiotic sensitivity tests are used to find out the antibiotic that will be the most effective in treating a bacterial infection. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as higher use of antibacterial tests in clinical diagnosis, growing incidence of bacterial infections, the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, cost-effectiveness, simplicity, fast interpretation, ease of use, and availability.

Among all the applications studied in this report, in 2024, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Governments across the globe are heavily focusing on increasing awareness about the treatment of infections caused by pathogens by undertaking initiatives related to antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of people suffering from infectious diseases and increasing awareness among the populace regarding the benefits of early diagnosis, which has led to an increase in footsteps in these healthcare facilities.

Among all the end users studied in this report, in 2024, the diagnostic laboratories and hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the availability of well-equipped facilities and trained/skilled technicians, the rise in hospital-acquired infections, and initiatives taken by key players to offer AST products through diagnostic laboratories & hospitals.

Among all geographies, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of around 43.9% of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

However, the Asia-Pacific antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is slated to register the highest CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing public health awareness about antimicrobial resistance, and self-medication or increasing use of antibiotics without prescription. For instance, the Indian government is undertaking several initiatives to increase awareness and accelerate research on antimicrobial resistance. For instance, in January 2020, the Delhi Government launched the State Action Plan to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance (SAPCAR), focusing on a 'One Health' approach through six key strategic priority areas and multisectoral involvement, following the National Action Plan (NAP) on antibiotic resistance framed by the Union Health Ministry in 2017.

