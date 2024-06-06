Hardman & Co Research

Hardman Talks Video | Chesnara plc (CSN) Management Presentation and Q&A In the latest Hardman Talks, Chesnara CEO Steve Murray and CFO Tom Howard join Hardman & Co analyst Brian Moretta to discuss their 2023 results and prospects. Management give a brief presentation, discussing recent progress, including M&A developments, recent cash generation and future prospects as well as financial strength. In the Q&A we dig deeper into the positive operational progress, new business prospects, views on dividend growth and the backdrop for future M&A. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/lnF59LaSlaw To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here . The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 9 Bonhill Street | London | EC2A 4DJ | www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II.

