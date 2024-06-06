The latest smart meter installation data for Great Britain reveals a slowdown in deployment. Suppliers have been tasked with providing three in four households with smart meters by the end of 2025 - failure could result in financial penalties. Smart meter deployment has slowed in Great Britain, according to the latest figures from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). A total of 780,800 smart and advanced meters were installed by large energy suppliers across Great Britain during the first quarter of 2024, a 10% decline on the previous quarter and an 11% decrease on the same ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...