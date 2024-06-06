NEVCORE Innovations: CLEW Modern Oral Nicotine Pouches Receive FDA Acceptance For Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA)

KENT, Del., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevcore Innovations Inc. ("Nevcore Innovations") is proud to announce the acceptance of its Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submission by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its brand, CLEW modern oral nicotine pouches. As one of the very few brands to achieve this feat, this latest announcement solidifies the brand's position as a groundbreaking offering and is a leap forward in innovation, offering a discreet, smoke-free, and hassle-free alternative for adult nicotine consumers.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Nutesh Singla, Founder & Chairman of Nevcore Innovations, emphasised:

"At the core of CLEW lies our unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience, by blending cutting-edge technology with the finest ingredients. Crafted with precision and passion, CLEW nicotine pouches are formulated at the top laboratories in the USA and contain pharmaceutical-grade nicotine and carefully selected flavorings, ensuring a gratifying sensation with every use."

Designed for convenience and discretion, CLEW pouches are small and portable, making them ideal for use in any setting, whether at work, on-the-go, or in the comfort of one's home. With CLEW, consumers can enjoy their nicotine fix without smoke or vapor, offering a cleaner and more refined experience.

Mr. Waqas Khan, Global CEO at Nevcore Innovations, said:

"CLEW nicotine pouches herald a new era in nicotine indulgence, and we are confident they will set the new global benchmark for white nicotine pouches the world over. We have listened to the needs and desires of consumers and have developed a product that not only meets but exceeds their expectations and are confident that they will play a significant role in global harm reduction efforts. With CLEW, we are reimagining what it means to enjoy nicotine, providing a solution that is both convenient and satisfying."

CLEW nicotine pouches will be available in a range of flavors to suit every palate and strengths of 3mg, 5mg, 6mg, 9mg, 10mg, 12mg, 15mg and 20mg, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. From refreshing mint and fruit, as well as classic tobacco flavors, CLEW offers a diverse selection that caters to a wide range of tastes.

Keeping in line with global transparency and responsibility standards, CLEW pouches are manufactured in state-of-the-art cGMP and HAACP certified facilities that maintain rigorous compliance with the strictest quality protocols and ensure products meet the highest safety standards. Additionally, CLEW is intended for use by adult consumers only and is not recommended for non-smokers or individuals under the legal smoking age.

About Nevcore Innovations Inc.

NEVCORE Innovations is a leading global manufacturer of premium-quality next-generation products. We specialize in modern oral nicotine pouches, vaping disposables, and energy pouches. Our mission is to be at the forefront of nicotine harm reduction, inspiring future generations with exceptional offerings and fostering a smoke-free world where indulgence meets responsibility.

