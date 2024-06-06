Rogue Baron Plc - Result of AGM and Consolidated Share Capital

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

06 June 2024

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM

Consolidated Share Capital

Total Voting Rights



Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held today, all Resolutions were duly passed.

Besides for the usual AGM business, the Company notes that the Company's Ordinary Shares have been consolidated into 23,831,044 Ordinary Shares of £0.006 each, and the new ISIN will be GB00BNTBWF32.

Trading in the consolidated Ordinary Shares is expected to start at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow 7 June 2024.

Following the Consolidation, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Rogue Baron has 23,831,044 ordinary shares of £0.006 each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The figure of 23,831,044 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

