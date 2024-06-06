Pearl Certification to Incorporate New National Definition of a Zero-Emissions Building in Its Certification Standards

A leader in home-energy efficiency certification, Pearl will incorporate the U.S. Department of Energy's Zero-Emissions Definition into its Certification standards. Pearl is now working with homeowners to help them achieve and be recognized for meeting this ambitious goal.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Pearl Certification is proud to work with the U.S. Department of Energy, the Biden administration, and federal agencies to support and promote the new National Definition of a Zero Emissions Building announced today. As a national leader in energy-efficient certification for homes and home features, Pearl looks to drive public awareness and interest in zero-emissions buildings by incorporating the new definition into a forthcoming Pearl Certification standard.

Pearl Certification to Incorporate New National Definition of a Zero-Emissions Building

"We're excited to work with the White House on leading national adoption of this important definition," said Robin LeBaron, president and co-founder of Pearl Certification. "To advance decarbonization and electrification, the White House has set ambitious criteria, and we will leverage the definition in our own zero-emissions standard within the Pearl Certification system."

The newly established definition identifies a zero-emissions building as one that is:

Highly energy efficient

Free of on-site emissions from energy use (all electric)

Powered solely by clean energy

"We support this definition because it's practical and removes ambiguity about how zero emissions are defined," said LeBaron. "We're also pleased that the definition makes it possible for low-income homeowners to achieve zero-emissions status."

Using the national definition, Pearl has already identified several zero-emission and 'nearly zero' homes in its network of 200,000+ certified homes. One of those homes belongs to Scottie and April Chambers, young professionals and new parents living in an energy-efficient home in Charlottesville, Virginia. Their home, purchased from the Thomas Jefferson Community Land Trust and certified by Pearl, is all-electric, and the addition of a solar photovoltaic system has brought them close to zero emissions.

"Our home's energy efficiency features and solar system keep our utility bills surprisingly low," said Chambers. "And after learning about the new zero-emissions definition and consulting with Pearl Certification's staff, we're considering switching to a clean power plan offered by our local utility company to ensure that our energy is sourced from renewable resources and fully meets the zero-emissions definition."

The home's Pearl Certification documents its energy-efficient and renewable systems so that buyers, agents, and appraisers can recognize and value it properly at time of sale. The report is part of Pearl's mission to generate demand for energy-efficient (and zero-emissions) homes by increasing home value.

As with all energy-efficiency initiatives, education and tools will be essential in driving awareness of the benefits of a zero-emissions home.

"We know there are more homes like Scottie's and April's out there," said LeBaron. "And many more who are close. With the Zero Emissions criteria incorporated in the Pearl Certification Standards, plus access to educational, planning, and savings tools, like our homeowner app Green Door, we can help them get to zero. Americans earning a zero-emissions certification should be able to see a return on this investment in their home - and their planet."

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and partners with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council. Pearl has certified over 200,000 homes in 49 states and Washington, D.C. On average, Pearl Certified homes sell for 5% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. For more information on how Pearl Certification drives demand for energy-efficiency homes, visit www.pearlcertification.com and register.greendoor.app.

