Intuitive Health Expands Presence with New Legacy ER & Urgent Care Facility in Prosper, Texas

Intuitive Health, the industry-leading provider of the combined emergency room and urgent care under one roof model, announced today that its seventh North Texas location will open this Fall under the Legacy ER & Urgent Care brand. The new facility, Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper, is located at 211 West Frontier Parkway, Prosper, Texas 75078. This facility represents another milestone for Intuitive Health as it becomes its thirty-third operational site.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Intuitive Health hosted a wall signing event at the Prosper location. The event featured key executives and employees from Intuitive Health, who came together to sign the facility's walls before the final stages of construction. This unique tradition marks the completion of the structural phase and the beginning of the final steps toward opening the new facility.

"As a resident of Prosper, I am especially excited to have Legacy ER & Urgent Care here in my family's backyard. This new facility will provide our community with convenient access to high-quality, patient-centric care, right when they need it most," said Casey Fisher, chief operating officer of Intuitive Health. "We understand the unique healthcare needs of growing families and individuals in the area, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience that sets a new standard for emergency and urgent care services. Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper is not just another healthcare facility; it's a testament to our dedication to the well-being of this vibrant community."

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper is a combined ER and urgent care facility. The ER is open 24 hours a day, and the urgent care is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It will serve patients with a sophisticated on-site lab and radiology suite, including an X-ray machine and a CT scanner, and is staffed with ER-licensed, board-certified physicians.

The facility's unique approach allows the ER physician to assess each patient and determine the required care level -- urgent or emergency. This ensures patients are only billed for the level of care they need, significantly reducing unnecessary ER costs. In fact, over 70% of patients nationally are treated and billed at the urgent care level, demonstrating the brand's efficiency and patient-focused approach.

Key highlights of the facility include:

In-network status with most major insurance plans

Billing transparency helps to eliminate surprise bills

Billing is based only on the level of care provided to patients

Clear communication with patients regarding their treatment status as urgent care or emergency cases, with additional consent sought for the latter

Minimal wait times, with most urgent care visits completed within 45 minutes

No appointment is needed

The 11,072-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is designed to offer a unique healthcare experience, blending the convenience of urgent care with the expertise of emergency care. The location will have six emergency rooms and four outpatient/non-urgent care rooms, reflecting Intuitive Health's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality care to the Prosper community. The construction of this new site represents an investment of $8.8 million and is developed by Boldt Construction.

"Our expansion in North Texas with the new Prosper facility aligns with our mission to reimagine healthcare," said Thom Herrmann, chief executive officer of Intuitive Health. "We are excited to bring our unique dual-model emergency and urgent care center to more communities, offering a differentiated healthcare experience that is efficient, patient-centric and repeatedly exceeds customer expectations."

When Texas-based Intuitive Health was founded in 2008, the founders faced what many called an impossible set of challenges from insurance companies, legislation and a new way to deliver healthcare. The founders' dogged determination to do the right thing for patients resulted in a revolutionary healthcare delivery. Its patient-first approach sets a new standard in value-based healthcare that simplifies access to immediate and appropriate care without placing the burden on the patient to determine the severity of their health issues.

For more information about Intuitive Health and the new Legacy ER & Urgent Care Prosper facility, visit legacyer.com.

For more information about Intuitive Health, please visit iheruc.com.

# # #



About Intuitive Health

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

Media Contact

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR, on behalf of Intuitive Health

Jo@TrizCom.com

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Office: 972-247-1369

PHOTOS + B-ROLL + VNR: https://bit.ly/LegacyERProsperWallSigningBrollPhotos

SOURCE: Legacy ER & Urgent Care

View the original press release on accesswire.com