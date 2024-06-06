Leading globally operating CDMO outlines location and design of new manufacturing sites to meet increasing customer demands

Vetter Advisory Board decides on strategic path forward for further independent and sustainable growth

Des Plaines, IL, and Saarlouis, Germany expansions add to an ongoing 1.5 billion Euro investment plan

Vetter adds capacity within its core business of the clinical and commercial injectable filling of complex compounds

Vetter, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced its plans to move and expand its Development Services site from Skokie, Illinois, to Des Plaines, further investing in its U.S. footprint. Simultaneously, the company plans additional major investment in its commercial business in the state of Saarland, located in the Southwest of Germany bordering France and Luxembourg, to complement its growth and capacity expansions in Ravensburg and Langenargen which are currently underway. This adds more capacity for future customers around the globe as the injectable industry is witnessing a rise in outsourcing development, manufacturing, assembly and packaging needs to CDMOs.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: As family-owned company, Vetter prioritizes independence and long-term orientation, which is demonstrated by its significant investments in additional future manufacturing capacities.

"As an independent and family-owned company, we prioritize thoughtful and strategic planning to support our long-term business growth," shared Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. "With these investments we reaffirm our commitment on both continents and enable that Vetter Pharma will continue to be part of a growing market in the future."

Building on Existing Investments

A few years ago, Vetter made a strategic investment by acquiring the Des Plaines site, demonstrating progressive thinking in business development. The recent decision by the Advisory Board will elevate Vetter Development Services to a new level, driven by growing customer needs at the current Skokie site, as well as at the company's clinical manufacturing site in Rankweil, Austria.

This development plan involves a construction project at the Des Plaines site and the relocation and expansion of Vetter Development Services U.S. from the Illinois Science and Technology Park over the next years. New buildings for clinical manufacturing and related services will be constructed. The move will effectively double the capacity of Vetter Development Services in the U.S. and provide ample space for future expansion opportunities.

Path-Forward for Commercial Expansion Plans

Vetter executives have been given the approval to exercise an additional commercial production site in Saarlouis, Saarland. This decision aligns with the recently approved 'German Pharmaceutical Strategy', and the significant growth of investments in research and production facilities in Germany by leading pharmaceutical companies. Another factor for this decision is the extensive experience of the CDMO with production building projects in Germany, which will enhance the predictability of construction costs and planning time. In addition, this experience supports immediate access to an existing network of suppliers and the use of the company's internal infrastructure.

The Saarland government plans to develop a technology park on the site in Saarlouis. Vetter has already started planning the phased development of a 125 acre site. The planned investment amounts to a value of several hundred million Euro. Pharmaceutical production at the site is expected to start by 2030 and Vetter is planning to create up to 2,000 new local jobs in the years to come.

Managing Director Thomas Otto stated: "After careful consideration, Germany, and Saarland in particular, prove to be the location with the best-fitting conditions for expanding our commercial operations. In addition to the existing and growing competencies and capacities at and around our sites in Ravensburg, we will be able to further expand our range of services. We are taking responsibility for patients and customers worldwide who rely on our high level of quality."

Contributions to Increased Supply with Life-Saving Medications

In its ongoing commitment to serve customers and their patients worldwide, Vetter is expanding its capacity for handling complex injectables. These expansions are part of the CDMO's comprehensive, sustainable, and long-term plan to position the company for future growth in serving drug product development, aseptic injectable filling, device assembly and packaging.

"The approval of the Advisory Board aligns with our commitment to meet the long-term capacity needs of our clinical and commercial customers and their patients," added Managing Director Peter Soelkner. "We know that the multiannual-long investments at our Ravensburg and Langenargen sites will contribute to this, however the market and our customers are in need of even more capacity. We are proud to announce further investments in Des Plaines, IL, USA, and Germany."

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg and production sites in Germany, Austria and the USA. As a global player, the pharmaceutical service provider is close to its customers with its own sales offices in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Small and large pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world place their trust in the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability and commitment of over 6,300 employees. In close partnership with its customers, Vetter supplies patients all over the world with medicines, some of which are essential to life. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes and cartridges. With innovative solutions, the pharmaceutical service provider develops pre-filled injection systems together with its clients to continuously improve patient safety, convenience and compliance. Vetter is a pioneer in the industry when it comes to sustainability and acts as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The pharmaceutical service provider is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and holds platinum status in the EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, the Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the Best Managed Company award underline the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company is still family-owned today. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

