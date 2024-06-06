Aspen Dental: Emergency Dentistry: Quick Relief Options in Palm Coast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / A slice of Florida paradise located on the northeast coast between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, Palm Coast is known for its breathtaking parks and beaches. And when one is enjoying the sunny shores of Palm Coast, they likely don't have a care in the world. But dental emergencies can happen to anyone at any time. So, whether an individual has decided to make Palm Coast their permanent home or is simply enjoying the beaches on vacation, it's important to know what to do if a dental emergency strikes. A local Palm Coast dentist can help patients get quick relief from the following dental issues and get back to enjoying all the coastal town has to offer.

Acute injury

An acute facial injury can occur from any number of events. If something doesn't feel quite right with one's jaw, mouth, or teeth after an incident, it's wise to let a dental professional take a look. A dentist can diagnose the injury, help with pain treatment, and create a plan to get the patient's oral health back to where it was.

Broken tooth

People don't need to have a history of dental issues to experience a broken or fractured tooth. While older adults are more prone to teeth breakage, biting into hard food like popcorn or candy can cause a broken tooth at any age. If one experiences a broken tooth, collect any pieces, if possible, and secure them in a wet paper towel or container. Then, quickly head to an emergency dentist.

The dentist will do what they can to save the tooth or, in some cases, perform a tooth filling for a minor break. More extensive breaks where the tooth can't be saved may require a root canal and placement of a dental crown.

Tooth pain

Tooth pain may have several causes. If an individual didn't experience an acute injury, there may be an underlying infection or something more severe. It's especially important to seek emergency dental care if the tooth pain is accompanied by fever, chills, swelling, or difficulty swallowing.

Dental abscess

A dental abscess is a pocket of pus that typically occurs outside the tooth due to an infection. If an individual experiences building discomfort or pain, worsening breath, or fever, they may need emergency care to drain the abscess. Failure to do so could result in a more severe infection and the need for a root canal.

The bottom line

Dental emergencies can happen anywhere, even in paradise! As individuals spend time in Palm Coast, know that plenty of experienced dental professionals are ready to support them in whatever care they need. A quick trip to the dentist means they'll be back to the beach, golf course, or park in no time.

Contact Information

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: Aspen Dental

View the original press release on newswire.com.