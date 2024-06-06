Amea Power says it has obtained financing for a 120 MW solar plant near Klerksdorp, South Africa. The funds include $100 million in debt from Standard Bank South Africa and $8 million in equity from Industrial Development Corp. Dubai-based Amea Power has reached financial close on a 120 MW solar project in South Africa. The Doornhoek PV array - to be built near the town of Klerksdorp, North Western Province - will be the developer's first operational asset in the country. The developer has secured $100 million of debt funding from Standard Bank South Africa. Industrial Development Corp. has also ...

