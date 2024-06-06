Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Annual General Meeting Results
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 June 2024, shareholders approved the following resolutions:
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2024;
2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;
3. to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2024;
4. to approve the final dividend of 5.41p for the year ended 31 January 2024;
5. to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company;
6. to re-elect Graham Paterson as a Director of the Company;
7. to re-elect Mike Prentis as a Director of the Company;
8. to elect Simon Longfellow as a Director of the Company;
9. to re-appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP;
10. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration;
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution
11. to authorise the Directors to allot securities;
Special Resolutions
12. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;
13. to authorise the Directors to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified;
14. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days; and
Ordinary Resolution
15. that the Company continue in existence as an investment trust.
All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.
A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.
Resolution
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
(including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)
1.
13,089,411
84.81
2,344,789
15.19
54,013
2.
15,270,534
99.33
102,549
0.67
115,130
3.
15,308,456
99.53
72,438
0.47
107,319
4.
15,447,658
99.94
9,118
0.06
31,437
5.
15,080,177
97.79
340,061
2.21
67,974
6.
15,003,544
97.89
323,112
2.11
161,556
7.
15,161,886
98.33
257,736
1.67
68,590
8.
15,356,986
99.59
63,254
0.41
67,973
9.
13,057,807
84.65
2,368,186
15.35
62,220
10.
15,410,858
99.85
22,575
0.15
54,780
11.
15,387,554
99.70
45,854
0.30
54,805
12.
15,277,861
99.14
131,804
0.86
78,548
13.
14,856,755
96.36
561,422
3.64
46,502
14.
15,401,575
99.71
44,050
0.29
42,588
15.
14,378,861
93.18
1,052,505
6.82
33,313
The Company has 33,826,929 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 19,382,155 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 33,826,929. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.
The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:
www.invesco.co.uk/ipukscit
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
6 June 2024