Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 June 2024, shareholders approved the following resolutions:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2024;

2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;

3. to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2024;

4. to approve the final dividend of 5.41p for the year ended 31 January 2024;

5. to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company;

6. to re-elect Graham Paterson as a Director of the Company;

7. to re-elect Mike Prentis as a Director of the Company;

8. to elect Simon Longfellow as a Director of the Company;

9. to re-appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP;

10. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

11. to authorise the Directors to allot securities;

Special Resolutions

12. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;

13. to authorise the Directors to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified;

14. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days; and

Ordinary Resolution

15. that the Company continue in existence as an investment trust.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman) 1. 13,089,411 84.81 2,344,789 15.19 54,013 2. 15,270,534 99.33 102,549 0.67 115,130 3. 15,308,456 99.53 72,438 0.47 107,319 4. 15,447,658 99.94 9,118 0.06 31,437 5. 15,080,177 97.79 340,061 2.21 67,974 6. 15,003,544 97.89 323,112 2.11 161,556 7. 15,161,886 98.33 257,736 1.67 68,590 8. 15,356,986 99.59 63,254 0.41 67,973 9. 13,057,807 84.65 2,368,186 15.35 62,220 10. 15,410,858 99.85 22,575 0.15 54,780 11. 15,387,554 99.70 45,854 0.30 54,805 12. 15,277,861 99.14 131,804 0.86 78,548 13. 14,856,755 96.36 561,422 3.64 46,502 14. 15,401,575 99.71 44,050 0.29 42,588 15. 14,378,861 93.18 1,052,505 6.82 33,313

The Company has 33,826,929 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 19,382,155 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 33,826,929. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.

The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:

www.invesco.co.uk/ipukscit

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 June 2024